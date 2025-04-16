New Poll Shows Strong Bipartisan Support for Coastal Projects – Funding Vote

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Two new surveys released on April 15 show widespread bipartisan support for reconnecting the Mississippi River to its wetlands through sediment diversion projects, including the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion. These results come at a pivotal moment, as Governor Jeff Landry stalled progress on the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) when he announced a 90-day construction halt on the project.

The survey finding of widespread, bipartisan support likely influenced the April 16 decision by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) board to vote to approve the Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Plan, which maintains full funding for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion (MBSD) and other critical coastal restoration and protection projects.

Restore the Mississippi River Delta, a coalition of national and local organizations working to restore Louisiana’s coast, issued the following statement:

- Sponsors -

“Today’s approval of the Annual Plan is a win for Louisiana’s coast, its people and its economy. We hope this vote is an affirmation of CPRA’s commitment to its own processes and science over the last two decades – including that Louisiana will stand by the proven evidence that shows diversions work. Louisiana should continue to invest in projects that will create thousands of acres of land, provide a regional workforce, reduce storm surge and protect communities and industries for generations to come.

We are particularly encouraged to see the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion remain fully funded. This project has been at the heart of every Coastal Master Plan since 2007, and today’s vote should ensure that it will continue moving forward. The Mississippi River built this state, and the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will help rebuild it.

The Annual Plan is just a promise to invest in project implementation – now we need to see the real work continue on all of the projects included in the plan. Approval is the first step towards action, and action is what our coast desperately needs. With coastal land loss accelerating and Louisiana losing a football field of land every 100 minutes, now is the time to move forward—not backward—on projects that will restore and sustain our coast.”

The Annual Plan, which fully funds MBSD, now moves to the state legislature for final approval.

A strong 82% percent of informed Louisiana voters support using sediment diversions to build new and sustain existing wetlands in Louisiana, a figure up from 80% in 2023. Additionally, a majority of voters in the Greater New Orleans region support the completion of the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion when given background on the project.

“At a time when state leaders are putting politics over protection, Louisiana voters are crystal clear: they want real, science-based solutions to restore our coast — and they support sediment diversions to do it,” said Simone Maloz, campaign director for Restore the Mississippi River Delta. “This research shows that across party lines and parishes, Louisianians still trust the Coastal Master Plan and want the state to follow through — not turn its back on the communities these projects are designed to protect.”

- Sponsors -

Other key findings from the two surveys include:

93% of Louisiana voters approve of the state having a comprehensive plan to deal with land loss using the latest science, which Louisiana’s Coastal Master Plan does. This position has maintained supportive sentiment of Louisianians over recent years (92% approval in both 2021 and 2023);

Among residents in the southeast region of Louisiana, 91% describe the issue of coastal land loss in Louisiana as a major problem or a crisis;

83% of voters from the southeast region support the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion to build and maintain land over time; and,

Coastal Louisiana’s ability to withstand hurricane storm surge and sea level rise drives 81% of the voters’ support for sediment diversions.

“For the past four years, Louisiana voters have been overwhelmingly supportive of large-scale sediment diversion projects to build and maintain coastal wetlands, and that hasn’t changed,” said Andrew Baumann, partner at Global Strategy Group, one of the firms who conducted the surveys and analysis. “In fact, both awareness of and support for these projects has increased even further among the coastal Louisiana voters who are most directly impacted by land loss.”

“At a time of extreme political polarization, it is rare to find bipartisan agreement on any policy solution – and sometimes on what our problems even are,” said Dan Judy, vice president of North Star Opinion Research, another firm who worked on the polling and results evaluation. “But this survey finds that an overwhelming majority of Republicans, independents and Democrats agree that not only is coastal land loss a major problem in Louisiana, but also that the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion project should be completed to help address the situation.”

A nearly unanimous 96% of voters agree the state should work to preserve as much coastal land as possible, even if restoring the state to its original footprint is not possible. Additionally, as Louisianians face impacts of stronger storms, rising sea levels and reduced protections from degraded wetlands, nearly 72% of Louisiana voters feel climate change is already having a serious impact on Louisiana. Findings also show voters have an 84% favorable view of lawmakers who support taking strong action to protect and restore their state’s coastal areas and wetlands.

“Louisiana’s disappearing coast isn’t just an environmental crisis — it’s an economic one, making insurance unaffordable and threatening the very communities that have called this place home for generations,” Maloz continued. “This new research is clear: Louisiana’s public gets it. Voters support sediment diversions because they’re our best shot at protecting the places, people, and culture that make Louisiana unlike anywhere else.”

To learn more about the 2025 polling results visit here.

Methodology:

The two polls were conducted by Global Strategy Group and North Star Opinion Research on behalf of Restore the Mississippi River Delta.



Global Strategy Group conducted a multi-channel survey of 800 registered voters in Louisiana plus an oversample to achieve 1,440 total voters including 1,050 coastal Louisiana voters between March 11 and March 16, 2025. At least 150 interviews were conducted in each region of interest comprised of the following parishes: 300 in Orleans and Jefferson; 150 in Ascension, East and West Baton Rouge, and Livingston; 150 in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington; 150 in Lafourche, St. Mary, and Terrebonne; 150 in St. Charles, St. James, and St. John the Baptist; and 150 in St. Bernard and Plaquemines. In the combined data, each region was weighted to be proportional to its share of registered voters within the state. The margin of error at the 95% confidence level is not greater than plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for the overall sample and not greater than plus or minus 3.0 percentage points for the coastal sample.

Global Strategy Group and North Star Opinion Research conducted a multi-channel survey of 600 registered voters in the Barataria Basin region impacted by the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion. This region includes Jefferson, Orleans, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes. The margin of error at the 95% confidence level is +/- 4.0% for the overall sample.

About Restore the Mississippi River Delta :

Restore the Mississippi River Delta is working to protect people, wildlife and jobs by reconnecting the river with its wetlands. As our region faces the crisis of land loss, we offer science-based solutions through a comprehensive approach to restoration. Composed of conservation, policy, science and outreach experts from Environmental Defense Fund, National Audubon Society, the National Wildlife Federation and Pontchartrain Conservancy, we are located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Washington, D.C.; and around the United States.

About Global Strategies Group (GSG):

GSG partners with our clients to build their reputations, tackle big challenges, and win campaigns. Twice named Democratic Pollster of the Year by the American Association of Political Consultants, GSG is the largest Democratic polling firm in the country and has polled in more races than any other Democratic polling firm since the 2010 cycle. GSG is also one of the environmental community’s most trusted firms, having conducted scores of polls over the last few years on environmental and conservation issues like climate change, clean energy, air and water pollution, and protecting public lands for clients such as EDF, LCV, Sierra Club, NRDC and The National Wildlife Foundation, among others.

About North Star Opinion Research:

North Star Opinion Research is a national public opinion research firm located in Alexandria, VA. The firm conducts surveys and focus groups across the country for associations, non-profits, corporations, and Republican candidates for office at all levels.