New Orleans Zoo Announces a Party to Support Important Local Industry

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Shell-A-Bration, an annual party that promotes the state’s oyster industry and supports the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana with its Oyster Shell Recycling Program, is returning to Audubon Zoo on March 27. The family-friendly event at the New Orleans zoo’s Louisiana Swamp Exhibit will feature live music, fresh oysters and other local delectables, beer and wine and a silent auction. The cost of admission covers all food and drink.

The night starts with a train ride and includes a scavenger hunt throughout the Louisiana Swamp Exhibit. T Marie and Bayou Juju will provide the music this year. The Sirens of New Orleans, a Carnival dancing group, will also perform.

Shell-A-Bration will showcase the finest of Louisiana’s oysters. Both traditional and off-bottom oysters will be available for guests to enjoy. Oysters will be freshly shucked and served by farmers from La Belle Oyster Farm, Acme Oyster House, Bayou Rosa Oysters, Lady Nelly Oyster Farm, Shelley Farms, Brightside Oyster Co. and Southern Belle Oysters, along with a donation by Louisiana Seafood. As always, CRCL will ensure that every oyster shell is returned to the water to support coastal restoration.

A silent auction will feature items including experiences such as a half-day adventure at Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo, original artwork by Terrance Osborne, bayou tour, jewelry and gift cards to New Orleans’ favorite restaurants.

Proceeds from Shell-A-Bration will support CRCL’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program, which in just over a decade has returned more than 15 million pounds of shell to the water, creating oyster reefs that slow the rate of erosion and create habitat for new oysters to grow. Oyster reefs also help minimize storm surge. CRCL and a large cadre of partners including NFL Green, Super Bowl Host Committee, Chefs Brigade and Force Blue recently installed an oyster reef living shoreline at Leeville in south Lafourche Parish. The organization is planning to build another reef this fall.

“We’re so excited to be back at the zoo, Shell-A-Brating our oyster industry and supporting this program, which uses a product that used to get discarded in landfills to help preserve our coast,” said Donna Betzer, development director at CRCL. “There are lots of ways to support coastal restoration, but this has to be one of the most fun – and the tastiest.”

Sponsors of the event include Dickie Brennan & Co. Catering and Events, Colonial Pipeline Company, Valero, Wells Fargo, EMR Group, True Coast Wines, Where Y’at, Abita Beer, Community Coffee and many more. Sponsorships are still available. Tickets are available online here.

Southern Quality Ford Dealers and Bronco Wild Fund, a Ford Motor Company program, are the official recycling sponsors of Shell-A-Bration and will have an interactive display at the event featuring Broncos, games and the opportunity to win a new Ford Bronco.

“Bronco Wild Fund works to help increase access, stewardship and preservation of our public lands,” shared Natalie Simon, manager for enthusiast brand customer experiences at the program. “We look forward to a great evening that supports a fantastic cause: Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program. This work to rebuild reefs and strengthen Louisiana’s coastline helps maintain access to public lands for generations to come.”

CRCL was Louisiana’s first statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to coastal restoration. While CRCL has evolved over the years, growing from a small policy shop to a multifaceted organization with expertise in policy, science, outreach and on-the-ground restoration, the coalition-building character of the organization has remained central.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite people in action to achieve a thriving, sustainable Louisiana coast for all.