New Orleans Women’s Leadership Summit Announced

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Junior League of New Orleans (JLNO) is holding its fifth annual Women’s Leadership Summit on March 14 with keynote speaker Margaret Orr.

The one-day event includes interactive breakout sessions focused on professional development, personal growth and community engagement. There will be several opportunities to connect with like-minded women committed to making a difference.

With Margaret Orr as the keynote, the opening session will be dynamic and designed to “ignite your passion and purpose,” organizers said.

“The Junior League of New Orleans’ Women’s Leadership Summit was designed to empower local women through a diverse line-up of speakers and sessions for all women striving to grow personally and professionally, while impacting the communities they serve,” says JLNO President, Tara Waldron. “Our goal is to empower women and equip them with the tools and resources to lead confidently and effectively, pacing the way for a stronger, more equitable future.”

The 2025 JLNO Women’s Leadership Summit will be held at the InterContinental New Orleans Hotel and tickets are $150. More information is provided here.

Margaret Orr

Margaret Orr is a locally renowned meteorologist who dedicated 45 years to WDSU-TV in New Orleans, becoming a trusted figure in weather broadcasting. A native of New Orleans, Orr graduated from Louise S. McGehee High School in 1971 and later earned her degree from Louisiana State University and later completed the meteorology program at Mississippi State University.

Orr began her career at WDSU in 1979 as a general assignment reporter and co-hosted programs like “Breakfast Edition” and the “World’s Fair Show” during the 1984 Louisiana World Exposition. In 2009, she was promoted to chief meteorologist, a role in which she guided Southeast Louisiana through 31 hurricanes, including Katrina and Ida.

In 1993 she and her fan club founded the Mystic Krewe of Barkus, a French Quarter dog parade that she has emceed annually. In 2024, she was honored as an “Honorary Muse” by the all-female Mardi Gras Krewe, Muses.

After an illustrious career, Orr announced her retirement during her final broadcast on March 29, 2024.

Expected Outcomes

In previous years, the JLNO was a resounding success with over 250 participants.

In 2024, the JLNO Summit debuted the findings of the 100th Anniversary Junior League Report on the Status of Women in collaboration with the Newcomb Institute at Tulane University.

Previous speakers have included people like Phyllis Taylor, CEO of Endeavor Enterprises L.L.C. and Chairperson and President of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation.

About Junior League New Orleans

Junior League of New Orleans is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.