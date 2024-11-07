New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Announces Matching Gift Challenge

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter (NOWCS) has announced its inaugural Week of Giving and Matching Gift Challenge, taking place from Nov. 17 to 23, in observance of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. This annual observance aims to shine a spotlight on the urgent needs of homeless individuals and families, and this year, NOWCS is leveraging the week to raise funds and awareness for its essential services, which support the region’s most vulnerable populations—particularly women and children.

As part of this week-long initiative, NOWCS is the recipient of a $20,000 challenge grant from an anonymous donor, which will match all first-time donations, up to a total of $20,000. The donor’s goal is to inspire new community supporters to help NOWCS continue its life-changing work in the greater New Orleans area, assisting homeless families with the resources they need to rebuild their lives.

“We have assisted more than 4,500 individuals since we opened our doors in 2007—most of whom are children,” said Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, CEO of NOWCS. “By offering a safe place, holistic care, and educational programming, we give families the tools they need to achieve stability. This Week of Giving allows us to expand our reach and ensure that even more families can find their way back to permanent housing.”

Key Events and Initiatives for the Week of Giving:

Week of Giving and Matching Gift Challenge

Sunday, Nov. 17 – Saturday, Nov.23

NOWCS encourages the community to support homeless families through both financial donations and in-kind contributions. Every dollar donated by first-time supporters will be matched up to $20,000, thanks to the generous challenge grant. Donations can be made online via the NOWCS website, where a virtual tour of the new Mid-City facility is also available.

Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway

Tuesday, Nov. 26

On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, NOWCS will distribute 75 holiday baskets to families currently in its Transition Assistance Program (TAP). Each basket will include a turkey and all the fixings for a traditional holiday meal. This annual event is made possible by donations from local organizations and businesses, including Shiloh Gardens Academy, Mullin Landscaping and Ochsner Health. Local media are invited to join the giveaway at NOWCS’ current location, 2625 Iberville Street, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Lakeside Gowns of Giving Holiday Showcase

Friday, Nov. 8 – Wednesday, Dec. 25

NOWCS will participate in the Lakeside Gowns of Giving showcase, decorating a holiday mannequin that represents the organization. The display will feature children’s artwork illustrating their visions of “home.” Shoppers at Lakeside Shopping Center can vote for the NOWCS gown and help raise awareness for the Shelter’s work.

In 2025, NOWCS will open its newly constructed facility in Mid-City, which will double the shelter’s capacity from 50 to 100 participants, offering expanded services to families in need. The new facility will support an array of programming, including case management, employment training, life skills classes, and children’s services—all at no cost to participants.

“This facility will allow us to support more families and ensure they have the tools to thrive,” said David Schlakman, NOWCS Board President. “We are deeply grateful to our donors and community partners for helping us reach this milestone. With their continued support, we can provide a lasting impact on the families we serve.”

NOWCS is the only homeless shelter in the New Orleans area specifically dedicated to supporting intact families, including fathers. Since 2007, NOWCS has been a lifeline for women and children facing homelessness, providing them with the care, resources, and support necessary to rebuild their lives and achieve long-term stability. The organization’s Transition Assistance Program (TAP) provides families with up to 18 months of post-shelter support, helping them navigate the challenges of securing permanent housing and self-sufficiency.

For more information or to donate, visit www.nowcs.org.