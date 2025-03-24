New Orleans Woman-Owned Tech Company Launches New Platform

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Performance First Digital (PFD), an awarding-winning New Orleans-based programmatic advertising agency, launches One Click, a curated ad-buying platform that automates online media purchases across social and digital platforms, enhances target audience accuracy and optimizes campaigns in real-time through AI-driven insights.

This innovation enables brands, organizations, traditional ad agencies, small businesses, and government agencies to execute data-driven, high-performing campaigns with increased efficiency and effectiveness—all within a single, seamless system.

One Click is a centralized platform for media promotion, digital marketing strategy, and execution, aimed at streamlining digital media buying. It integrates ad purchasing across brand-safe websites and platforms such as Google and Facebook, reducing the need for managing multiple platforms, minimizing inefficient ad spending, and simplifying the advertising process.

Founded in 2016 by Krista Pouncy-Dyson, Performance First Digital is recognized by Small Business Administration as certified as woman-owned business.

“The official rollout of Performance First Digital’s automated ad platform is set for March, a meaningful milestone as Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate women entrepreneurs helping other women succeed in business—a key value that I stand behind,” said Krista Pouncy-Dyson.

Key Benefits of One Click

● On-Demand Digital Advertising – Launch campaigns in minutes, not weeks. AI-powered automation eliminates guesswork, handling bidding, targeting, and optimization in real time.

● Hyper-Personalization & AI-Driven Targeting – The platform analyzes user behavior to deliver customized ad experiences, while dynamic creative optimization (DCO) ensures that ad visuals and messaging are tailored to the right audience at the right time.

● State, Federal & Private Sector Ready – Designed to meet compliance and security needs for state and federal agencies, while also providing businesses with rapid, scalable ad deployment without the high costs of a full-scale agency.

● Cross-Platform & Omni-Channel Integration – Seamlessly integrates with Google Ads, Meta (Facebook & Instagram), LinkedIn, programmatic display networks, and search engines—and is future-ready for Connected TV (CTV), streaming audio, and emerging digital ad formats.

● Transparency & Real-Time Performance Tracking – Live dashboards give organizations full visibility into campaign performance, while AI dynamically adjusts ad spend and targeting for optimal results.

● Creative Development – Curated and optimized ad creatives, using industry relevant design ensuring high-quality visuals and messaging tailored to audience engagement trends.

Krista Pouncy-Dyson is a digital marketing executive with over 25 years of experience in the industry. As the founder of Performance First Digital, Pouncy-Dyson has helped businesses nationwide scale their advertising efforts through strategic media solutions.

Formerly a senior leader at Advance Digital – NOLA Media Group, Pouncy-Dyson brings her expertise in digital media strategy, data-driven marketing, and revenue growth to expand her business. Recognized as the 2023 Advertising Agency Executive of the Year by the New Orleans Advertising Club, Dyson continues to drive innovation in programmatic advertising, helping organizations maximize their digital impact with solutions like One Click.

“One of the first organizations to use our platform will be New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW), via their marketing agency Crescent Sense,” Pouncy-Dyson said. “This speaks to the power of innovation, entrepreneurship, and the role women play in shaping the future of business.”

As the business ecosystem in New Orleans continues to grow, digital marketing will play a critical role in driving awareness, customer acquisition, and revenue. “Performance First Digital stands at the forefront of this transformation—providing a high-tech, locally built solution for businesses looking to dominate their markets. New Orleans is a city of innovation and resilience,” Pouncy-Dyson said. “With Performance First Digital, we’re giving businesses the tools to compete nationally—right from the heart of Louisiana.”

About Performance First Digital

Performance First Digital (PFD) is a leading integrated strategic marketing agency specializing in digital marketing, media buying, brand development, advertising, market research, and experiential marketing campaigns. With over 25 years of experience, PFD delivers customized, results-driven marketing solutions that help businesses achieve and exceed their goals.

PFD’s expertise spans a wide range of services, including social media management, email marketing, lead generation, web development, content creation, search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, legacy marketing, programmatic keyword and domain targeting, and geo and behaviorally targeted display campaigns. The agency’s holistic, data-driven, and performance-focused approach ensures maximum impact for every campaign.

Founded by Krista Pouncy-Dyson in 2016, PFD is a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), operating from key locations in Colorado, Louisiana, and Georgia. Leading a team of six seasoned digital professionals, the company has a proven track record of delivering high-impact campaigns for top organizations, including Merrill Lynch, WebMD, Procter & Gamble, Ochsner Health, the National WWII Museum, Johnson & Johnson, Xavier University of Louisiana, Delgado Community College, LCMC Health, the Department of Defense, Alabama National Guard, and the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.