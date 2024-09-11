New Orleans Wine & Food Experience Is Bubbling Over On the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) is hosting its first-ever Northshore event on Saturday, Sept. 21 at The Greenwood, the newest Northshore event facility and a Southern Hotel Property. The afternoon gathering under the majestic oak canopy takes place from 3:30 – 6 p.m. Tickets are $100 each and are available at NOWFE.com. The Greenwood is located at 75082 LA-25, Covington.

“We are so excited to tie the bridge between the Northshore and the Southshore with this event,” said Aimee Brown, NOWFE executive director in a press release. “Our traditional NOWFE events that occur annually in New Orleans during June are very well attended by our Northshore neighbors. However, this event offers a more intimate experience for our bourbon and sparkling wine vendors and gives local restaurants another opportunity to showcase their cuisine. We look forward to this partnership with The Greenwood and offering more events in the future.”

Twelve distinct distilleries will be represented with nearly 30 bourbon offerings, many of which are listed as top 100, including Rabbit Hole Distillery Dareringer Kentucky Straight Bourbon finished in PX Sherry Cask, Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon and WhistlePig Piggyback 6-year Bourbon. Others include Redemption Straight Rye, Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon and more. In addition, two cocktails will be served: Old Forester Kir Royale and Hudson Whiskey Cocktail.

- Sponsors -

With nearly two dozen bruts and sparkling roses to taste, from Taittinger to Mumm and Chandon to Moet, attendees can explore different vintages of bubbles while tasting bites from several Northshore dining establishments. Participating restaurants include The Greenwood, Acquistance’s, and Tchefuncte’s.

Since its inception, NOWFE has been committed to helping local non-profit organizations, from food banks to culinary schools, with donations totaling over $1.5 million. This year, NOWFE’s Board of Directors selected Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation (LRAEF), Delgado Community College Culinary Arts Program and Edible Schoolyard New Orleans as its beneficiaries. One hundred percent of NOWFE’s proceeds support these local entities.