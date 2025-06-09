New Orleans Wine & Food Experience Tickets Available

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Tickets to the 33rd annual New Orleans Wine & Food Experience, taking place from June 11 to 15, are still available for its main stage events, including Vinola, the Tournament of Rosés, and The Grand Tasting, as well as tickets to the Labs, Experiences, and Burlesque, Bubbly & Brunch.

“This year, we’ve curated a lineup that is fresh, fun, and truly innovative—something for every taste,” said Aimee Brown, NOWFE’s Executive Director. “From hands-on masterclasses to unique wine experiences, NOWFE continues to evolve while celebrating the rich culinary traditions that make New Orleans special.”

Vinola

Vinola offers guests an intimate setting to sample a variety of rare and highly valued wines expertly paired with delectable foods crafted by local chefs. This event will take place on June 12, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, with a VIP at the Double Dealer starting at 5:30 pm. Tickets are priced at $215 ($280 for VIP). Participating restaurants include M Bistro at The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, Restaurant R’evolution, Graze Dat, Le Moyne Bistro, Lester E. Kabacoff School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism at the University of New Orleans, Copper Vine Wine Pub & Inn, RIKHIA MIAMI, Seaworthy, Boswell’s Jamaican Grill, 34 Restaurant & Bar, Black Roux Culinary Collective, Rib Room at the Omni Royal Orleans, and Clesi’s Seafood.

7th Annual Tournament of Rosés

The 7th Annual Tournament of Rosés offers tasting opportunities for premier still and sparkling rosés from around the world, accompanied by delicious bites from over a dozen New Orleans restaurants. This year, attendees will also enjoy bubbles beyond just rosé and a spirited cocktail garden. The Tournament of Rosés will be held at Generations Hall on June 13, from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $129. Participating restaurants include Bacchanal Wine, Acme Oyster House, Copper Vine Wine Pub & Inn, RIKHIA MIAMI, Boswell’s Jamaican Grill, Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails, Broussard’s, Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Kenji Omakase, Ralph’s on the Park, Rib Room at the Omni Royal Orleans, Top Pop, Sucré, Second Harvest, and Bao Mi.

The Grand Tasting

The Grand Tasting will take place at the New Orleans Convention Center on June 14, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., with VIP access starting at 2:30 pm. More than two dozen restaurants will participate, allowing attendees to pair food and wine while meeting winemakers and chefs for an up-close and personal experience.

The following restaurants are participating in The Grand Tasting:

18 Steak L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge

Astor Crowne Plaza Hotel

Boswell’s Jamaican Grill

Boucherie

Brasa

Commons Club

Chosen Cakes & Caterers

Crawbabies

Delgado Community College

Culinary Arts

Desi Vega’s Steakhouse

Domenica

Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Jack Rose

Junior’s on Harrison

Kenji Omakase

Magasin

Oceana Grill

Origen Bistro

Orleans Brothers

Restaurant August

Rib Room at the Omni Royal Orleans

RIKHIA MIAMI

Rizzuto’s Prime

Seawitch Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Shaya Restaurant

Sodexo Live !

Soulfull Biscuit

Sucré

The Grill Room

Tacos del Cartel

Top Pop

Trenasse

Vyoone’s Restaurant

Wine Dinners

In addition to these main stage events, NOWFE will feature Wine Dinners on June 11, at twenty different New Orleans restaurants. Each dinner will present a carefully crafted menu designed to complement the various wines. Winemakers, winery owners, chefs, and restaurateurs will be present to provide tasting notes, answer questions, and interact with guests. Prices vary by restaurant, and reservations can be made online at nowfe.com.

Restaurants hosting Wine Dinners include:

34 Restaurant & Bar

Boucherie

Brasa

Broussard’s Restaurant

Commons Club

Copper Vine

Desi Vega’s Steakhouse

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

Domenica

Junior’s on Harrison

Kingfish

M Bistro at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans

Ralph’s on the Park

Restaurant August

Restaurant R’evolution

Rib Room at the Omni Royal Orleans

Rizzuto’s Prime

Seawitch

Seaworthy

Shaya

Wine and Food Labs

NOWFE will present fifteen wine and food labs, along with unique, hands-on experiences. All labs will take place at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District Hotel, with Experiences located at various establishments around New Orleans, including Gonzo’s Smokehouse & BBQ, The Exchange Nola, The Tchoup Yard, Brennan’s, Cure, and Paradigm Gardens.

Burlesque, Bubbly & Brunch

Burlesque, Bubbly & Brunch is set for Sunday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at the Omni Royal Orleans. This one-of-a-kind experience features a plated brunch with bottomless sparkling wine, accompanied by a burlesque performance by Trixie Minx Productions, and a glitter bar.

About New Orleans Wine & Food Experience

Named USA Today’s 10Best for Best General Food Festival, the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience has showcased the culinary excellence in our community for 33 years alongside national and international wines at wine dinners in many of the city’s finest restaurants; at VINOLA, a premium tasting event; at dozens of culinary labs and experiences; at the Tournament of Rosés; and ultimately at The Grand Tasting. NOWFE is a nonprofit organization with proceeds benefiting causes that support culinary education. It has raised more than $1.5 million for local non-profit organizations. www.nowfe.com.