New Orleans Wine & Food Experience Announces Culinary Award Winners

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience has announced the winners of the 2024 Culinary Awards. A panel of judges visited each restaurant before NOWFE’s June 5-9 events to taste the dishes, chat with the chefs, and photograph the entries. The dishes were judged on taste, presentation, and creativity.

“Each year, our chefs set the bar higher, offering dishes that exceed our expectations,” said Aimee Brown, NOWFE executive director. “We are so excited to have attendees taste these dishes and visit with the chefs to talk about their ingredients, inspiration, and wine pairing ideas.”

This year’s winners are:

BEST OF SHOW

SAVORY – Chef Fariz Choumali, Shaya

Taramasalata, Louisiana Blue Crab, Chickpea Tuile, and Kalamata Olives

SWEET – Pastry Chef Eka Soenarko, Jack Rose

Butterscotch Budino with Salted Caramel, Sous-Vide Banana, Candied Almonds, Housemade Créme Fraiche, and a Brandy Snap

SOUPS & STEWS

GOLD – Chef Prince Lobo, Addis Nola

Egusi Stew: African Melon Seeds ground with Bell Pepper served with Dried Injera

SILVER – Chef Matt Farmer, Trenasse

Fowl Gumbo: Confit Duck, Housemade Andouille, Roasted Turkey, Jazzmen Rice, and Jalapeño Stuffing

BRONZE – Chef Nathanial Zimet, Boucherie

Ramp Vichyssoise with Grilled Ramps

MEAT & POULTRY

GOLD (tie)- Chef Jason Gonzalez, Gonzo’s Smokehouse

Smoked Pork Jowl Burnt-Ends, Char Siu Glaze, Jowl Crackling Crumble, Black Mustard Caviar, and Scallions

GOLD (tie)- Chef Brandon Felder, Sodexo Live/ Centerplate

Maple Leaf Farm Duck Breast Roulade: Free Range Chicken, Foie Gras Mousseline, Celeriac Purée, Sautéed Golden Chanterelles, Rich Madeira Duck Demi-Glace, Basil Oil, and Floating Fig Infused Bubbles

SILVER – Chef Tung Nguyen, Slow & Pho

Bun Thit Nuong Roti (Pork)

BRONZE – Chef Ryan Gall, Pardo’s

Surf & Turf Lettuce Wrap: Cured Beeler’s Pork Belly, Blackened Louisiana Gulf Shrimp, Sauce Gribiche, Pickled Mirliton, Spiced Tomato Gastrique, and Little Gem Lettuce

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Jarrett Boykins, Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Uptown Honey: Wagyu Skirt Steak, Butternut Squash Purée, Red Wine-Raspberry Gastrique, and Hibiscus Demi-Glace

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Jason Caronna, Rizzuto’s

Balsamic Braised Short Ribs over Sweet Potato Hummus with Fried Shallots

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Patricia Johnson, Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Steak Delight: Seared Sirloin with Demi-Glace, Potato Purée and Grilled Asparagus

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Matthew Taylor, Second Harvest

Smoked Beef Tenderloin with Polenta, Swiss Chard, and Sweet Pepper Vinaigrette

HONORABLE MENTION – Executive Chef Thomas Wright, Astor Crowne Plaza

Moroccan Lamb Meatball on a Cucumber Canapé, Pickled Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Mango Tzatziki, and Micro Mint

SEAFOOD

GOLD – Chef Corey Thomas, Restaurant August

Pecan Wood Smoked Bluefin Tuna Toro “Andouille”, Grilled Corn Dashi, Fermented Fresno Chilies, and Blackberry

SILVER (tie) – Chef Gregory Daniels, Vyoone’s

Mushrooms “a l’Escargot” Cremini Mushrooms stuffed with Escargot, seasoned with Chives, Thyme, Garlic, and White Wine

SILVER (tie) – Chef Owner Farrell Harrison, Plates

Gulf Shrimp “Maque Choux”

BRONZE (tie) – Chef Carole Davis, Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Trio of Crab: Crab Linguine Nests, Crab Croquettes, and Creole Butter Crab Claws

BRONZE (tie) – Chef Darren Arabie, Junior’s on Harrison

Poached Gulf Shrimp, Cucumber, and Roasted Corn Salad with Mint Chimichurri

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Alex Kuzin, Grill Room at the Windsor Court

Ginger Soy Tuna Tataki, English Lavender, Wasabi Avocado Crema, and Tosaka Seaweed

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Valeriano Chiella, Domenica

Pulpo Ubriaco: Grilled Sous Vide Spanish Octopus, Lambrusco Dolce Glaze, Potato Purée, Calabrian Chili, Fried Garlic, and Mint

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Chris Fagan, Broussard’s

Bluefin Tuna Tartare, Brown Butter Brioche, Calamansi, Long Pepper, and Caviar

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Matt Farmer, Trenasse

Coriander Seared Bluefin Tuna: Crab Fat Rémoulade, Pistachio, Frisee, and Oven Dried Tomato Vinaigrette

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Brandon Robinson, Hype Eatz

Smoked Blue Crab with Chili-Lime Butter

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef José Castaneda, Annunciation

“Rose” Salmon en Croute, Red Pepper, Spinach, Crawfish Mousse, and Lemon Beurre Blanc

LAGNIAPPE

GOLD – Chef Shan, LUFU NOLA

Dhahi Ke Kebab, Hung Yogurt, Fried Onion, Beetroot-Cashew Chutney, and Mango Shrikhand

SILVER – Chef Amy Mehrtens, Copper Vine

Field Tomato Tarte Tatin & Sweet Corn Mousse, Pickled Ramps, Local Honey, and Nigella Seed Crumble

BRONZE (tie) – Executive Chef Thomas Wright, Astor Crowne Plaza

Nola Style BBQ Shrimp and Grits Egg Roll: Gulf Shrimp, Abita Amber Beer, Rosemary, and Smoked Gouda-Pepper Jack Grits with Garlic BBQ Sauce

BRONZE (tie) – Chef Michael Gottlieb, Tchefuncte’s

Housemade Boudin, Cochon de Lait & Collard Green Egg Roll, Peach Chutney, and Mustard Sauce

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Carole Davis, Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Neauxla Shells: Spicy Beef Sausage, Creole Trinity, Pesto Béchamel, Maize Rib, and Parmesan Crisp

HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Brandon Robinson, Hype Eatz

Mushroom Risotto-Fried Oyster Croquettes with Mushroom Bechamel Sauce

DESSERTS

GOLD (tie) – Chef Matt Farmer, Trenasse

Buttermilk Panna Cotta, Macadamia Nut, Whipped Honey, Compressed Louisiana Strawberries, and Biscuit Streusel

GOLD (tie) – Chef Tyricia Clark, Hyatt Regency New Orleans

Raspberry-Peach Confit, Chocolate Whipped Ganache with Fresh Raspberries and Peaches

SILVER – Pastry Chef Autumn Heckman, Rib Room at the Royal Orleans

Royal Tropical Verrine: Roasted Banana Mousse, Mango-Lime Gelée, Coconut Rum Whipped Custard, Truffle Salted Tropical Brittle, Island Pineapple Salsa with a Vanilla Tuile “Coral”

