New Orleans Wine & Food Experience Announces Culinary Award Winners

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Wine & Food Experience has announced the winners of the 2024 Culinary Awards. A panel of judges visited each restaurant before NOWFE’s June 5-9 events to taste the dishes, chat with the chefs, and photograph the entries. The dishes were judged on taste, presentation, and creativity.
“Each year, our chefs set the bar higher, offering dishes that exceed our expectations,” said Aimee Brown, NOWFE executive director. “We are so excited to have attendees taste these dishes and visit with the chefs to talk about their ingredients, inspiration, and wine pairing ideas.”
This year’s winners are:
BEST OF SHOW
SAVORY – Chef Fariz Choumali, Shaya
Taramasalata, Louisiana Blue Crab, Chickpea Tuile, and Kalamata Olives
SWEET – Pastry Chef Eka Soenarko, Jack Rose
Butterscotch Budino with Salted Caramel, Sous-Vide Banana, Candied Almonds, Housemade Créme Fraiche, and a Brandy Snap
SOUPS & STEWS
GOLD – Chef Prince Lobo, Addis Nola
Egusi Stew: African Melon Seeds ground with Bell Pepper served with Dried Injera
SILVER – Chef Matt Farmer, Trenasse
Fowl Gumbo: Confit Duck, Housemade Andouille, Roasted Turkey, Jazzmen Rice, and Jalapeño Stuffing
BRONZE – Chef Nathanial Zimet, Boucherie
Ramp Vichyssoise with Grilled Ramps
MEAT & POULTRY
GOLD (tie)- Chef Jason Gonzalez, Gonzo’s Smokehouse
Smoked Pork Jowl Burnt-Ends, Char Siu Glaze, Jowl Crackling Crumble, Black Mustard Caviar, and Scallions
GOLD (tie)- Chef Brandon Felder, Sodexo Live/ Centerplate
Maple Leaf Farm Duck Breast Roulade: Free Range Chicken, Foie Gras Mousseline, Celeriac Purée, Sautéed Golden Chanterelles, Rich Madeira Duck Demi-Glace, Basil Oil, and Floating Fig Infused Bubbles
SILVER – Chef Tung Nguyen, Slow & Pho
Bun Thit Nuong Roti (Pork)
BRONZE – Chef Ryan Gall, Pardo’s
Surf & Turf Lettuce Wrap: Cured Beeler’s Pork Belly, Blackened Louisiana Gulf Shrimp, Sauce Gribiche, Pickled Mirliton, Spiced Tomato Gastrique, and Little Gem Lettuce
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Jarrett Boykins, Hyatt Regency New Orleans
Uptown Honey: Wagyu Skirt Steak, Butternut Squash Purée, Red Wine-Raspberry Gastrique, and Hibiscus Demi-Glace
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Jason Caronna, Rizzuto’s
Balsamic Braised Short Ribs over Sweet Potato Hummus with Fried Shallots
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Patricia Johnson, Hyatt Regency New Orleans
Steak Delight: Seared Sirloin with Demi-Glace, Potato Purée and Grilled Asparagus
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Matthew Taylor, Second Harvest
Smoked Beef Tenderloin with Polenta, Swiss Chard, and Sweet Pepper Vinaigrette
HONORABLE MENTION – Executive Chef Thomas Wright, Astor Crowne Plaza
Moroccan Lamb Meatball on a Cucumber Canapé, Pickled Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Mango Tzatziki, and Micro Mint
SEAFOOD
GOLD – Chef Corey Thomas, Restaurant August
Pecan Wood Smoked Bluefin Tuna Toro “Andouille”, Grilled Corn Dashi, Fermented Fresno Chilies, and Blackberry
SILVER (tie) – Chef Gregory Daniels, Vyoone’s
Mushrooms “a l’Escargot” Cremini Mushrooms stuffed with Escargot, seasoned with Chives, Thyme, Garlic, and White Wine
SILVER (tie) – Chef Owner Farrell Harrison, Plates
Gulf Shrimp “Maque Choux”
BRONZE (tie) – Chef Carole Davis, Hyatt Regency New Orleans
Trio of Crab: Crab Linguine Nests, Crab Croquettes, and Creole Butter Crab Claws
BRONZE (tie) – Chef Darren Arabie, Junior’s on Harrison
Poached Gulf Shrimp, Cucumber, and Roasted Corn Salad with Mint Chimichurri
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Alex Kuzin, Grill Room at the Windsor Court
Ginger Soy Tuna Tataki, English Lavender, Wasabi Avocado Crema, and Tosaka Seaweed
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Valeriano Chiella, Domenica
Pulpo Ubriaco: Grilled Sous Vide Spanish Octopus, Lambrusco Dolce Glaze, Potato Purée, Calabrian Chili, Fried Garlic, and Mint
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Chris Fagan, Broussard’s
Bluefin Tuna Tartare, Brown Butter Brioche, Calamansi, Long Pepper, and Caviar
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Matt Farmer, Trenasse
Coriander Seared Bluefin Tuna: Crab Fat Rémoulade, Pistachio, Frisee, and Oven Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Brandon Robinson, Hype Eatz
Smoked Blue Crab with Chili-Lime Butter
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef José Castaneda, Annunciation
“Rose” Salmon en Croute, Red Pepper, Spinach, Crawfish Mousse, and Lemon Beurre Blanc
LAGNIAPPE
GOLD – Chef Shan, LUFU NOLA
Dhahi Ke Kebab, Hung Yogurt, Fried Onion, Beetroot-Cashew Chutney, and Mango Shrikhand
SILVER – Chef Amy Mehrtens, Copper Vine
Field Tomato Tarte Tatin & Sweet Corn Mousse, Pickled Ramps, Local Honey, and Nigella Seed Crumble
BRONZE (tie) – Executive Chef Thomas Wright, Astor Crowne Plaza
Nola Style BBQ Shrimp and Grits Egg Roll: Gulf Shrimp, Abita Amber Beer, Rosemary, and Smoked Gouda-Pepper Jack Grits with Garlic BBQ Sauce
BRONZE (tie) – Chef Michael Gottlieb, Tchefuncte’s
Housemade Boudin, Cochon de Lait & Collard Green Egg Roll, Peach Chutney, and Mustard Sauce
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Carole Davis, Hyatt Regency New Orleans
Neauxla Shells: Spicy Beef Sausage, Creole Trinity, Pesto Béchamel, Maize Rib, and Parmesan Crisp
HONORABLE MENTION – Chef Brandon Robinson, Hype Eatz
Mushroom Risotto-Fried Oyster Croquettes with Mushroom Bechamel Sauce
DESSERTS
GOLD (tie) – Chef Matt Farmer, Trenasse
Buttermilk Panna Cotta, Macadamia Nut, Whipped Honey, Compressed Louisiana Strawberries, and Biscuit Streusel
GOLD (tie) – Chef Tyricia Clark, Hyatt Regency New Orleans
Raspberry-Peach Confit, Chocolate Whipped Ganache with Fresh Raspberries and Peaches
SILVER – Pastry Chef Autumn Heckman, Rib Room at the Royal Orleans
Royal Tropical Verrine: Roasted Banana Mousse, Mango-Lime Gelée, Coconut Rum Whipped Custard, Truffle Salted Tropical Brittle, Island Pineapple Salsa with a Vanilla Tuile “Coral”
