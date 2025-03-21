New Orleans Tourism CEO Describes Impact of “Creative City of Music”

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. State Department has vetted and endorsed New Orleans as one of only two city applicants in the country that meet the criteria for membership in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). This brings New Orleans one step closer to officially securing the designation of UNESCO Creative City of Music.

Walt Leger, president and Chief Executive Officer of New Orleans & Company which worked on the UNESCO City of Music designation, said it will be a huge win for New Orleans, putting an even bigger spotlight on the city’s rich musical and cultural heritage.

“As the birthplace of jazz and home to so many diverse and iconic music genres—like blues, gospel, funk, brass band, bounce and R&B—this recognition will attract even more music lovers, cultural tourists and international visitors,” said Leger. “It also reinforces New Orleans as a premier destination built to host major music events, festivals and conferences.”

The process for being formally recognized by UNESCO can take time. To ensure success, New Orleans & Company has engaged an advisory board.

“We’ve engaged the UNESCO advisory board—a diverse group of local musicians, hoteliers, music industry representatives, festival organizers and business leaders with decades of experience in the city and industry—to ensure local voices are heard throughout the process, however long it may stretch,” said Leger. “Each board member’s role in the application process is to promote the City’s application to become a UCCN City of Music through their own avenues.”

Leger said the board members include:

Jon Batiste (International Celebrity Musician) – Grammy Award Winner

Reid Wick (Industry & Music Business) – The Recording Academy Associate Director

Wendell Brunious (Local Musician & Non-profit) – 1st ever Musical Director for Preservation Hall

Quint Davis (Festivals) – Jazz Fest Producer

Cleveland Spears (Festivals) – Creator of the National Fried Chicken Festival

Evan Holmes (Large Venues) – General Manager at Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center and LSED Properties

David Bilbe (Hotels, Bourbon Street) – General Manager of the Royal Sonesta

Emily Madero (Festivals) – President & CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc.

Big Chief Shaka Zulu (Black Masking Indians, Congo Square) – New Orleans Black Masking Craftsman, Stilt Dancer, & Musician

Joseph “Monk” Boudreaux (Black Masking Indians) – Oldest Living Mardi Gras Indian Chief, the Elder of the Elders

Bruce Daigrepont (Cajun Musician, Francophone) – Leader of the Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

Curtis Doucette Jr. (Small Venue, Hotels, Preservation/Restoration) – CEO, Iris Development and Re-Developer of the Dew Drop Inn

Shelly Waguespack (Bar & Restaurant) – President of Pat O’Brien’s

Bruce “Sunpie” Barnes (NPS, Local Musician, Francophone) – Bandleader, Accordionist and Harmonica player for Sunpie and the Louisiana Sunspots

Cory Howat (Benson Organization) – Executive Director of Catholic Community Foundation

Derrick Tabb – Founder of Roots of Music

Mia Borders – Musician

“In New Orleans, music is more than just an art form. It is a defining cultural asset, deeply integrated into daily life and community identity. In fact, New Orleans is the only major U.S. city with an airport named after a musician—Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY),” said Leger.

In 2004, recognizing the potential of connecting cities across the globe, UNESCO created the UCCN covering eight creative fields — design, film, music, crafts and folk art, literature, media arts, gastronomy and architecture. The organization recognizes cities that utilize culture and creativity as strategic levers for progress and growth.

“The UNESCO designation will give New Orleans an even bigger platform to showcase its incredible music scene on a global stage. Being part of the UN Creative Cities Network means access to resources, partnerships and industry connections that can help elevate local artists, foster collaborations and shape music-related policies. It’s a chance to highlight the city’s unique sound, support emerging talent and strengthen New Orleans’ role as a leader in music and culture worldwide,” said Leger.

The UCCN spans more than 100 countries and has 350 member cities, including nine cities in the United States. New Orleans is clearly a strong contender, sustaining one of the most vibrant live music scenes in the country and hosting hundreds of festivals and thousands of performances annually.

“The UNESCO City of Music designation positions New Orleans as an even more attractive destination for music-related events of all sizes, from international industry conferences and large-scale music festivals to niche gatherings that celebrate specific genres and cultural traditions,” Leger said.

The designation is also a powerful marketing tool for the City, providing a brand symbol that is recognized worldwide.

“Engagement with the UN Creative Cities Network gives our culture bearers, festival managers and city officials an international platform to participate in annual conferences and exchange programs,” said Leger. “It also provides a powerful symbol of recognition—something that can be proudly displayed at festivals, ports of entry and venues across the city, reinforcing our identity as a world-class music capital.”

UCCN member cities share best practices and develop partnerships that promote creativity and cultural industries. Their common goal is to strengthen participation in cultural life and integrate culture into urban development plans.

“The UNESCO City of Music designation will create new opportunities for collaborations that might not have happened otherwise, both locally and internationally,” said Leger. “It will link New Orleans with other designated music cities, encouraging partnerships, resource sharing and cultural exchanges. Ultimately, this recognition would elevate New Orleans’ presence on the world stage, opening doors for artists, venues and the broader creative community to thrive.”

