New Orleans to Host Prestigious Chamber Conference

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – More than 1,000 chamber leaders from across the U.S. and Canada will gather in New Orleans in July 2026 for the prestigious Association of Chambers of Commerce Executives (ACCE) Annual Conference, a major win for the city’s tourism and business community. “We’re thrilled that New Orleans will be hosting the Association of

NEW ORLEANS – More than 1,000 chamber leaders from across the U.S. and Canada will gather in New Orleans in July 2026 for the prestigious Association of Chambers of Commerce Executives (ACCE) Annual Conference, a major win for the city’s tourism and business community.

“We’re thrilled that New Orleans will be hosting the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) Annual Convention next summer, marking the first time ACCE has ever selected Louisiana as its host state,” said Ashley Hilsman, Chief Operating Officer, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

When ACCE gathered in Philadelphia in July 2025, chamber leaders from nearly every state filled the convention halls. More than 60% of those attendees were CEOs and vice presidents—the decision-makers who shape local economies—while the rest were top directors and managers.

“Our President & CEO, Sandra Lombana Lindquist, has proudly served on ACCE’s Board of Directors since 2022,” said Hilsman. “That connection ensures New Orleans will be well represented in 2026 and it gives us the opportunity to showcase the businesses, culture and hospitality that truly make this city ‘Built to Host.’”

Showcasing New Orleans

Chamber leaders say the conference will be more than a professional gathering—it will be a chance to showcase Louisiana to a national audience.

“We’ll provide local expertise by recommending off-site venues, incorporating Louisiana’s culture and hospitality into the schedule, and highlighting the vibrancy of our business community to the 1,000+ chamber executives expected to attend,” Hilsman said. She noted that the New Orleans Chamber first pitched the idea of hosting the conference in 2022 and secured the winning bid with help from New Orleans & Co., the city’s destination marketing organization.

In addition to hosting the core programming, organizers want attendees to have a full Louisiana experience. “We have encouraged attendees to make it a family event by staying the weekend so that they can experience all of Louisiana,” said Hilsman. “We are inviting chambers across the state of Louisiana to participate so we can boast all that the state and the region has to offer.”

While many details are still in development, Hilsman said the Chamber is eager to welcome chamber professionals from across the U.S. and Canada. “We look forward to sharing more details as the program comes together and to welcoming chamber leaders from across the country and Canada to experience all that New Orleans has to offer,” Hilsman said.

Event Features

With plans quickly taking shape, organizers say they’re focused on delivering a world-class experience for the chamber leaders gathering in New Orleans next summer.

“While we’re still early in the planning process, the New Orleans Chamber is partnering with New Orleans & Company to support ACCE in bringing this incredible event to life,” said Hilsman.

The four-day event will feature high-profile keynotes, peer-led breakout sessions, expert panels, and hands-on training workshops designed to strengthen chambers and the communities they serve.

ACCE’s Reach and Impact

As the leading network for chamber executives, ACCE provides professional development, research, and certifications that keep these leaders connected and informed, making its annual conference a must-attend event.

Beyond the conference, ACCE supports its members year-round with professional development programs, peer networks, and benchmarking tools. Its offerings include the prestigious Certified Chamber Executive designation and high-profile recognition programs such as Chamber of the Year and the Communications Excellence Awards.

Founded in 1914, ACCE now serves more than 9,000 chamber professionals representing 1,300 chambers across the U.S. and Canada. Collectively, these organizations represent some 1.2 million businesses, making ACCE one of the most influential voices for local and regional economies in North America.

About the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce

The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce was founded in 2004 to provide members with the opportunity to build mutually beneficial partnerships within the City of New Orleans. Currently the Chamber has over 1,400 members and offers some of the lowest dues in the region.

By associating with the New Orleans Chamber, the New Orleans region's business’s reputation grow throughout the community. Local businesses can increase exposure from both online and offline outlets that the Chamber provides for members only.

Online membership directory on the Chamber’s website

Annual print directory listing each member in up to three different locations

Promotion of events, specials or business information in the Chamber’s weekly e-newsletter Member Pulse

Sponsorship and hosting opportunities to heighten visibility in the community

Exclusive Chamber member logo for placement on your marketing materials

Lead referrals and business recommendations directly to your company

Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting assistance, including the “big gold scissors” and announcement of the event

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, our mission is to inspire, promote and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Our vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world.