New Orleans to Host Pastry World Cup 2026

NEW ORLEANS – Two of the world’s most prestigious culinary competitions, the Bocuse d’Or and the Pastry World Cup, will return to New Orleans in July 2026, following a historic and highly successful debut in 2024 that made the city the first in the United States to host the events. Both will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

This time, the competitions will coincide with the Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA) Showcase, the largest restaurant and hospitality industry tradeshow in the Gulf Coast. The partnership will bring together chefs, restaurateurs, suppliers and industry leaders for a combined experience of competition, education and networking.

“New Orleans is proud to once again host two of the world’s premier culinary competitions, said Walt Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. The 2024 events were a resounding success, and we are thrilled to welcome back top chefs and pastry masters from across the Americas as they compete for global recognition. In partnership with LRA, we see this as a powerful opportunity to showcase New Orleans’ unmatched culinary culture and elevate our city’s place on the world stage.”

Competitions in Focus

On July 25, 2026, the Americas selection of the Pastry World Cup will feature eight teams from across the continent. Each team, composed of a sugar expert, a chocolatier and an ice cream specialist, will showcase technical skill, creativity and mastery. Four teams will earn the right to advance to the 2027 Pastry World Cup Grand Final.

The following day, the Bocuse d’Or Americas will take place with eight national teams, each led by a chef with the support of a commis, a coach and a jury. Only the top five finishers will qualify for the 2027 Bocuse d’Or Grand Final in Lyon, France, regarded as the pinnacle of global gastronomy.

A Trade Show with Global Reach

Held annually, the LRA Showcase attracts more than 6,000 industry professionals and 150 exhibitors. By joining forces with the continental selections of the Bocuse d’Or and Pastry World Cup, the Showcase will give attendees the opportunity to explore new products and innovations while also witnessing international competition on American soil.

“Hosting the Bocuse d’Or Americas in New Orleans alongside the LRA Showcase is a milestone for our city and our industry, adds Stan Harris, President and CEO of Louisiana Restaurant Association. Both Pastry World Cup and the Bocuse d’Or represent the pinnacle of culinary excellence, and its presence here will elevate the experience for our industry attendees—combining education, innovation, and networking with the rare chance to witness a competition that shapes the future of global gastronomy. We aspire for the LRA Showcase to be seen as the essential gathering for the entire Gulf South restaurant and hospitality industry.”

Culinary Capital

New Orleans’ selection reflects its stature as one of the world’s great food cities. With French, Spanish and Creole influences, the city is home to more than 3,000 restaurants, several Michelin-starred establishments and numerous award-winning chefs. It has collected multiple James Beard Foundation awards and was named Best Food City in the U.S. for 2025 by Time Out Magazine. Louisiana as a whole draws more than 20 million annual visitors who come for its cuisine, culture and hospitality.

For more information, visit neworleans.com/bocusedor.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, the organization promotes travel to the city for the economic, social and community benefit of its people. Learn more at neworleans.com or on social media at @VisitNewOrleans and @Neworleansandco.

About the Louisiana Restaurant Association

Founded in 1946, the Louisiana Restaurant Association advocates for the state’s foodservice and hospitality industry before elected officials and regulatory agencies. The association is recognized as a leader among state restaurant groups and is governed by a Board of Directors representing all segments of the industry. With nine statewide chapters and thousands of members, the LRA also operates the LRA Self Insurer’s Fund for Workers’ Compensation and the LRA Education Foundation.