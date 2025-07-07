New Orleans to Host Independent Funeral Homes Meeting

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Selected Independent Funeral Homes, the premier association of independently‑owned funeral professionals, announces its 107th Annual Meeting, set for September 28 – October 1, 2025, at The Ritz Carlton, New Orleans.

The Annual Meeting will unite leaders for four days of powerful connection, cutting‑edge sessions, and fresh perspective on the funeral profession. Attendees will experience actionable leadership tools, professional development, and can earn up to 10.0 continuing education credits.

The event’s keynote address will be given by Cmdr. Kirk Lippold, USN (ret.). Lippold and his crew saved the USS Colefrom sinking when the ship was bombed by al Qaeda in a fatal terrorist attack at the port of Aden, Yemen, on October 12, 2000.

“Commander Lippold’s insights, drawn from his experience during a devastating incident, reveal how integrity fostered an empowered and inclusive leadership environment,” said Tom Antram, Selected President. “His ‘Pillars of Leadership’ offer essential business tenets, proving that personal accountability and ownership are vital for any successful team.”

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center, a celebrated employment brand, will also serve as a living case study on cultivating a culture of excellence at the meeting’s general session. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to glean best practices directly from the hotel’s renowned approach.

“Our colleagues and industry leaders will gain invaluable insights into The Ritz-Carlton’s renowned culture of excellence,” adds Antram. “This is a unique opportunity to learn actionable strategies for sustainable processes, how to cultivate employee and customer engagement, and understand the vital role of empowerment in delivering legendary service.”

Registration is open for in-person or virtual attendance at this year’s Annual Meeting. Members interested should visit the Annual Meeting page on the association’s website.

About Selected Independent Funeral Homes

Celebrating more than a century of service excellence, Selected Independent Funeral Homes advances the independent funeral profession through best‑in‑class education, peer connection, and innovative member solutions. Its Annual Meeting serves as the premier gathering to shape the future of funeral service. For more information, visit the website and follow the association on Facebook, and LinkedIn.