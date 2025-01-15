New Orleans Takes Center Stage for Year Four of ‘Origins: An NFL Collection’ at Super Bowl LIX

NEW YORK (press release) – The National Football League announced the fourth installment of “Origins: An NFL Collection” for Super Bowl LIX featuring the three local New Orleans brands Jerin “Jerk” Beasley, Sneaker Politics, and Statement Goods to create vibrant Super Bowl LIX merchandise collections for fans.

A pop-up shopping event to celebrate the collection will take place on Feb. 6 in New Orleans.

“Origins: An NFL Collection” is an ongoing merchandise collaboration program that provides an opportunity for local designers in NFL event host cities to create and sell Super Bowl-themed merchandise that highlights their creative prowess and connection to the community.

Jerin “Jerk” Beasley, Sneaker Politics, and Statement Goods will each produce exclusive capsule lines of merchandise, together producing a cohesive Super Bowl LIX collection that showcases their renditions of New Orleans’ culture at the intersection of Super Bowl grandeur through art and design.

Jerin “Jerk” Beasley pushes the boundaries of artistic expression, using his work as a visual journal. With his bold, innovative approach, Jerin has redefined the role of art in contemporary culture, leading to collaborations with major brands such as General Motors, Draft Kings, Polaris, Nike, Hibbett Sports and more. His collections, including Under the Influence, Art of Intuition and The Last Scoop showcase his evolution as an artist and storyteller.

Sneaker Politics is a clothing and sneaker boutique that originated in Lafayette, LA in 2006. The company has since expanded to six locations including Baton Rouge, New Orleans, LA as well as Austin and Dallas, TX. Sneaker Politics has strong roots in the fashion industry and has identified itself as one of the premier retail boutiques in the country.

Statement Goods was founded in 2014 by Toni Point and Alysia Fields, a design duo devoted to creating fun, modern and graphic art that is accessible to all. Statement Goods initially launched as a humorous card company and has now developed into a range of products that are inspired by southern culture with a fun New Orleans twist.

“With the fourth year of the program underway, “Origins: An NFL Collection” has emerged as one of the paramount collaborations of the NFL postseason, captivating fans who eagerly await the next installment,” said Ashley Daniel, director of consumer products at the NFL. “The forthcoming collection will be shaped by the proud and vivacious traditions of New Orleans set against the backdrop of Super Bowl LIX, resulting in uniquely crafted pieces that further cement the brands as vital pillars in their communities.”

To launch the collection, the NFL will host a one-day-only pop-up event in New Orleans, produced by Six Degrees, a black-owned marketing agency on Thurs. Feb. 6 at 226 Decatur St., New Orleans, LA 70130. Fans are invited to exclusively shop the merchandise and learn more about the brands behind the collection while enjoying music and refreshments. The event is free to the public. To register, visit NFL.com/origins. For fans outside of New Orleans, select styles from the collection will be sold online at NFLshop.com/origins beginning Feb. 7.

Executive producer, Jino Jinowat from the LA-based production company BASEWOOD partnered with popular music video and commercial director Spike Ree to produce and direct video features on each of the brands for the NFL’s accompanying social media campaign for the program.

Find additional information on Origins: An NFL Collection, the brands and the pop-up event here.

“Origins: An NFL Collection” is a grassroots merchandise collaboration program aimed at highlighting design talent in NFL event host cities. At the NFL, we believe that “What you create is linked to what created you. When you share your art, you share your origins.” The name was chosen to highlight and celebrate the amazing stories every brand has and the communities that uplift and support them.