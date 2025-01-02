New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee President and CEO Issues Statement on French Quarter Incident

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee, issued a statement on Jan. 1, 2025, stating that the security if a priority.

“The New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee is in contact with local, state, and federal public safety partners and is actively monitoring the mass casualty incident that happened in the French Quarter early on New Year’s Day,” said Cicero. “We share our deepest condolences to all of the victims and their loved ones.”

Cicero stated that the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation has been working on public safety issues for over two years.

- Sponsors -

“Fan and event security is a priority for the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, the NFL, the New Orleans Saints, the state of Louisiana, and the city of New Orleans,” said Cicero. “We have been working collaboratively with our public safety partners and the NFL for more than two years on comprehensive security plans for the 2025 Super Bowl. These discussions and plans will continue in the coming days and weeks ahead. Our focus right now is on our neighbors, friends, and visitors.”