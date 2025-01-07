New Orleans Startup Cantaloupe AI Launches First Conversational AI Interview Experience for Hospitality

NEW ORLEANS – Cantaloupe AI, a New Orleans-based HR tech startup, has unveiled Cleo, the first fully conversational AI interviewer designed exclusively for the hospitality industry. Cleo brings a groundbreaking approach to applicant pre-screening, allowing every candidate to speak naturally, share their story, and receive thoughtful, real-time feedback—all powered by advanced AI technology.

Cleo seamlessly integrates into Cantaloupe AI’s instant interview platform, included at no extra cost with all subscriptions. The virtual interviewer is built to understand what hiring managers in hospitality care about most, such as confidence, personality fit, and even emotional nuances in speech. By combining intelligent follow-ups, multilingual support in over 100 languages, and smart summaries for hiring teams, Cleo drastically reduces first-round interview time and improves hiring outcomes.

“AI tools are being innovated in nearly every space, but much of the Silicon Valley hype overlooks everyday workers and blue-collar America—especially hospitality,” said Rich Simmerman, cofounder of Cantaloupe AI. “As a New Orleans-founded company, we’re proud to be at the forefront of this space, showing how AI can make a real impact by helping businesses find and keep the right people in the right jobs.” Cantaloupe AI is currently being tested by New Orleans brands including the Dickie Brennan Group, LeBlanc + Smith, Balcony Ballroom and more.

Launching later this January, Cleo promises to set a new standard in pre-screening for hospitality. With Cleo’s natural conversational capabilities, emotional intelligence, and ability to instantly analyze applicant responses, hiring managers can save time, improve applicant compatibility, and reduce turnover.