New Orleans Small Business Organization Announces Digital Marketing Grant Contest

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Get Online NOLA is excited to announce that applications are now open for the 4th annual Get Online NOLA Digital Marketing Grant, an initiative designed to help small businesses and nonprofits establish a strong digital presence.

One deserving organization will win a custom website package valued at over $2,500, plus six months of free website hosting and maintenance. Additionally, a runner-up will receive a comprehensive marketing audit worth $750, providing actionable insights to improve their online reach and visibility.

“Small businesses are the heart of New Orleans, and we know that a big win – especially in the early years – can make a huge difference,” says Wendy Dolan, Founder of Get Online NOLA. “High-quality websites are often out of reach for small businesses, so we created this grant to provide an accessible, professional solution. It’s an annual opportunity to uplift businesses we truly value.”

Applications are open through April 11 here. Organizations can apply directly or nominate another deserving small business.

Making a Real Impact

Get Online NOLA was born out of love for New Orleans and the desire to do better for the businesses that make our city unique. Bringing companies online and helping them build a powerful digital presence through custom websites and digital marketing is what they do best. Over the years, the Get Online NOLA Grant has helped local businesses and nonprofits grow their online presence.

Last year’s winner, Gro Enterprises, a local startup specializing in eco-friendly building materials, has launched its first-ever website, thanks to the grant.

“Winning this grant is a huge benefit to Gro Enterprises. Get Online NOLA made our very first website and helped introduce our message and products to a wider audience. I’m excited for the future growth of my business and sustainable housing in Louisiana,” said Gro Enterprises founder Joel Holton.

The 2024 runner-up, New Voices New Orleans, a nonprofit vocal music education program, received a marketing audit and strategy sessions to refine its outreach.

“This opportunity helped us pivot our approach and refine how we reach our target audiences. The insights we gained will have a lasting impact on our organization,” said NVNO Executive Director Trey Pratt.

About Get Online NOLA

Get Online NOLA was born out of a love for our community and a huge respect for the entrepreneurs who keep the economy churning. Our goal is to help local organizations utilize their digital presence to gain visibility and ultimately grow their bottom line. We know that a great online presence is a key factor when customers decide what products or services to buy, and we think every small business deserves stellar customer service, and a world-class digital presence.

Our mission is to help small businesses and nonprofits take control of their online presence and grow their bottom line through effective marketing and web services. Get Online NOLA is committed to being an approachable, trustworthy, inclusive, and solution-driven company. We value kindness and give back to the community through our marketing services, volunteering, and outreach.

About Gro Enterprises

Gro Enterprises Inc. was founded in May 2022. We are dedicated to transforming the construction industry in the Gulf South. We create and install climate-smart building materials and insulation, sourced from plant-based raw materials. Our mission is to offer sustainable, energy-efficient, and disaster-resilient building solutions. Healthier and more resilient buildings are much needed across the Gulf South. We help to build them.

About New Voices New Orleans

New Voices New Orleans (NVNO) engages singers throughout the city’s public schools in dynamic performances that unlock creativity, embolden self-expression, and empower civic voice. Since 2021, NVNO has prioritized movement training and storytelling within vocal music education, fostering literacy in music and command in performance. Through our innovative approach, singers become culture-bearers for New Orleans, deeply rooted in intentional community.