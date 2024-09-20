New Orleans Sheriff’s Office Appoints Christopher Goodly as Deputy Chief of Field Operations

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson announced the appointment of Christopher Goodly as Deputy Chief Field Operations Bureau for OPSO. Goodly will take over for retired Chief Melvin Howard, who dedicated a combined 53 years of service to both NOPD and OPSO, serving his last 13 years at OPSO.

“This is a big help for us after the recent retirement of Chief Howard. We had to have someone with that level of experience to step right in,” said Sheriff Hutson in a press release.

The Field Operations Division is responsible for the day-to-day operations primarily include Criminal and Civil Court Security and law enforcement activities of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

This division includes patrol units, special operations and specialized units such as K-9, Mounted and Motorcycle. In addition, they handle temporary restraining orders, evictions and process service for civil and criminal court.

The Field Operations Division works tirelessly to ensure public safety, enforce laws, and respond to emergencies and incidents within the jurisdiction.

“I’m glad to be here and excited for the opportunity to work with the great OPSO staff as I continue my longstanding commitment to public safety in the City of New Orleans,” Goodly said. “I’m looking forward to creating more efficient and effective operations.”

Goodly retired from the NOPD in January 2023, following a 25-year career with the department. Goodly retired after serving as Chief Deputy Superintendent over field operations under former Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. Previous assignments included serving as deputy superintendent overseeing the department’s Management Services Bureau, serving as commander of the department’s Fifth District and later its Education & Training Academy.