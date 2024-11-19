New Orleans Set to Host Record-Breaking Federal Small Business Conference

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — New Orleans is gearing up to host nearly 6,000 leaders from the federal architecture, engineering, construction (A/E/C), technology, cybersecurity and facilities management sectors at the 2024 Federal Small Business Conference (SBC), taking place Nov. 20-22 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Organized by the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), this year’s conference is poised to be the largest ever, with more than 500 exhibitors and a packed agenda designed to foster collaboration and growth within the federal contracting space.

The SBC is the premier event for small businesses supporting federal agencies, offering a unique platform for industry professionals to connect with over two dozen federal agencies seeking A/E/C services. Attendees will gain valuable insights from top government officials, including U.S. Army Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. (Butch) Graham and celebrated entrepreneur Kyle Scheele, known for his dynamic approach to leadership and innovation. Their keynote addresses promise to inspire the next generation of industry leaders.

The conference’s theme, Strength in Partnership, emphasizes the importance of small businesses in strengthening national security and supporting the federal government’s contracting goals. With record-breaking attendance, SBC serves as a critical networking opportunity for businesses to discuss future projects, contract opportunities and strategies for growth.

In addition to educational sessions, the event will feature a fundraising golf tournament benefiting the SAME Louisiana Post Scholarship Fund, which supports local students pursuing careers in STEM fields, particularly engineering and architecture. This initiative underscores the importance of building a strong pipeline of talent for the future of the industry.

The 2024 Federal Small Business Conference will take place from November 20-22 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. This high-profile event will feature key speakers such as Lt. Gen. William H. (Butch) Graham, USA, U.S. Army Chief of Engineers; Kyle Scheele, innovation expert and “Patron Saint of Crazy Ideas”; Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, P.E., CEC, USN, Commander of the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command; Gen. Brian Hartless, USAF, Director of Civil Engineers for the U.S. Air Force; Mike Brennan, AIA, NCARB, SES, Executive Director of the Office of Construction & Facilities Management at the Department of Veterans Affairs; and Jackie Robinson-Burnette, Associate Administrator at the SBA’s Office of Government Contracting & Business Development.

For more information on registration and event details, visit SAMEsbc.org.