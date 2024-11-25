New Orleans Seniors to Benefit from $25M in Affordable Housing Developments

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 25, 2024) — The Louisiana State Bond Commission approved over $25 million in funding for two affordable housing projects for seniors in New Orleans on Nov. 21, marking a significant step in addressing the city’s pressing housing crisis. The approval includes $11 million for the Canal Crossing Senior Apartments and $14.3 million for the Lafitte Phase VII Project, which will create 100 new affordable housing units for seniors. While these developments are crucial for addressing the needs of the city’s aging population, they come at a time when many New Orleanians—especially those experiencing homelessness—continue to struggle with a lack of affordable housing options.

The two new developments will provide much-needed homes for senior citizens on fixed incomes, offering them safe, accessible living options. Canal Crossing will provide 49 units, and Lafitte Phase VII will add 51 units near the Lafitte Greenway. These projects aim to fill a growing gap in affordable housing, where many seniors find themselves priced out of the market and living in substandard conditions.

However, with reports of unhoused individuals facing evacuation orders this weekend in the French Quarter—an area known for its influx of tourists and high housing costs—the issue of homelessness is acutely felt across the city. As New Orleans struggles to address both the long-term housing needs of its senior population and the immediate crisis of homelessness, advocates are urging local officials to do more to ensure that affordable housing is available for everyone in need.

A Growing Crisis: Housing Needs for Seniors and the Unhoused

New Orleans is experiencing a surge in its senior population, with many older adults living on fixed incomes and unable to keep up with rising rents. As these new affordable housing developments offer critical support to seniors, housing advocates are also calling attention to the challenges faced by those without stable housing. In the French Quarter, where hundreds of unhoused individuals have been living, the city has issued mandatory evacuation warnings, highlighting the vulnerability of the city’s unhoused residents—many of whom are struggling to find shelter in an increasingly unaffordable housing market.

Councilwoman Lesli Harris, who represents parts of New Orleans, has been an outspoken advocate for affordable housing. When asked about the situation facing both the senior population and unhoused people in the city, Harris acknowledged the urgency of the issue.

“Since taking office, ensuring that the citizens of New Orleans have access to affordable housing has been a priority, especially when it comes to our elderly population. The Census reports that one out of five senior citizens living in New Orleans is experiencing poverty, with many struggling to afford food, rent, bills, and prescriptions. With additional federal funding and the development of 100 new affordable housing units, a new story can be told, where our elderly population live without the fear of homelessness or displacement,” she said.