New Orleans Secures 4 Major Tourism Events

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans & Company has announced that four major travel and meetings industry gatherings are coming to New Orleans through January 2029, bringing international travel buyers, convention organizers and corporate meeting planners to the city in an effort to attract future tourism and convention business.

The events include conferences organized by Financial & Insurance Conference Professionals (FICP), the U.S. Travel Association, the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) and the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA).

Beyond their immediate economic impact, these gatherings represent opportunities to strengthen New Orleans’ visitor economy. By bringing decision-makers who influence where major conventions, corporate meetings and international travelers go directly to the city, New Orleans & Company and its partners can build relationships, compete for future business and generate economic benefits that extend well beyond the events themselves.

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“When the organizations that shape the future of global travel and meetings choose New Orleans, it sends a powerful message about our city’s competitiveness and our ability to deliver exceptional experiences on the world stage,” said Walter J. Leger III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “These gatherings are more than important events on our calendar. They are opportunities to build relationships, earn future business and generate economic benefits for our residents and businesses for years to come. New Orleans is Built to Host, and we intend to turn that strength into lasting opportunity for our community.”

Four Major Industry Gatherings

The upcoming events represent different segments of the travel and meetings industry, providing opportunities for New Orleans to reach professionals responsible for directing tourism and convention business.

Nov. 15-18, 2026: FICP Annual Conference

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More than 700 meeting professionals and hospitality partners are gathering at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans for the annual conference of Financial & Insurance Conference Professionals. The event connects corporate meeting planners from the financial services and insurance sectors with hospitality businesses that host conferences, corporate meetings and incentive travel programs.

May 2-6, 2027: U.S. Travel Association’s IPW

New Orleans will host IPW, a major international travel trade show that brings together travel buyers and journalists from more than 100 countries, along with U.S. destinations and tourism businesses. The event provides an opportunity to develop relationships with international travel distributors and promote New Orleans and other Louisiana destinations to overseas markets.

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Dec. 6-8, 2027: IAEE Expo! Expo!

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events will bring its Expo! Expo! conference to New Orleans, connecting exhibition organizers, industry executives and professionals involved in selecting destinations for major trade shows. The event will give the city an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and its surrounding hospitality infrastructure.

Jan. 7-10, 2029: PCMA Convening Leaders

The Professional Convention Management Association will hold its PCMA Convening Leaders conference in New Orleans. PCMA’s professional community spans 72 countries and includes organizers responsible for major meetings, conferences and conventions. The gathering will provide opportunities to compete for future association meetings and convention business.

Convention Investments Support Future Growth

The events come as New Orleans advances a $625 million Omni headquarters hotel adjacent to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The planned 27-story hotel will include 1,006 guest rooms and approximately 100,000 square feet of meeting and event space, expanding the city’s capacity to accommodate large conventions that require substantial blocks of rooms in one location.

The New Orleans City Council approved a key tax incentive for the project Nov. 5, following state approval of its revised financing arrangements in September. Site preparation is underway, and the hotel is targeting a 2030 opening.

“New Orleans has earned its reputation as a world-class destination, but securing the next generation of major meetings and conventions requires us to keep raising the bar. The Omni Headquarters Hotel represents a significant step forward in that effort and demonstrates what can be accomplished when public and private partners share a vision for our city’s future,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

New Orleans & Company is working with the convention center, hotels and other hospitality businesses to host the gatherings and pursue additional convention and tourism business.

“The real measure of success will not simply be how many industry leaders we welcome during these events, but how much future business we earn because they experienced New Orleans first-hand,” Leger said. “That is how we turn our reputation as a world-class destination into meaningful economic opportunity for the people of New Orleans and Louisiana.”