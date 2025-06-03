New Orleans Scores Big with Largest Indoor Pickleball Venue

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — On June 2, NOLA PicklePlex announced the Grand Opening of their 23,000 square foot pickleball facility in New Orleans on the parish line between Orleans & Jefferson. The new complex boasts 7 pickleball courts, lessons from pickleball pros, and ample room for parties, events and tournaments.

The complex underwent extensive renovation and floor leveling to ensure a smooth pickleball experience for all ages and experience levels.

“Pickleball has been growing in popularity the past few years, and we saw a need in New Orleans for a fun, approachable space for people to come learn about the sport, take lessons, get in a quality practice and just have fun,” said Neal Alsop, General Manager, NOLA PicklePlex. “The sport is getting a lot of traction on social media, but we noticed a few people are hesitant to pick up a paddle. We wanted to create a place where people aren’t afraid to sweat, to learn something new, and then be able to kick back with a beer after a game.”

- Sponsors -

In addition to hourly rentals and open play on their 7 regulation pickleball courts, NOLA PicklePlex offers private lessons and clinics from pickleball professional coaches including Terri Lamperez, one of the top 50 women’s players in the MidSouth. The complex also offers scorekeeping and instant replay technology on 3 of the 7 courts, a feature early guests have been loving.

Additionally NOLA PicklePlex has party packages, tournament play, membership benefits including discounts & early access to court reservations all via their app, and the opportunity for live music, food truck partnerships, and more. “The sky’s the limit – we want everyone to feel welcome and use the space for whatever we can dream up,” says Alsop.

New Orleans presented a unique challenge in converting an old space into a professional-level court. “I had this huge facility where we’re selling cars, and everyone who visited kept telling me it would be perfect for pickleball, so we went for it. It may seem like an odd combination at first, but it works in here and gives you something fun to look at while you’re taking a rest between games. We’ve got an old VW bug hanging from the ceiling and a fire truck on display next to the courts – so we’re bringing the two themes together,” said Alex Katz, owner of the complex.

NOLA PicklePlex is offering a grand opening special of $2 open play through the end of June, and will always offer free beginner pickleball classes to those wanting to try out the sport.

The regular member rate is $20/hour for court rentals, making it one of the least expensive games in town. Players can learn pickleball vocabulary and watch instructional videos to help ease into the game by following NOLA PicklePlex on Instagram and Facebook. Or get started by downloading the NOLA PicklePlex app and reserving a court.

The location is just seven minutes from uptown and 7 minutes from Old Metairie.

- Sponsors -

For more information or to reserve a court, visit NOLA PicklePlex.