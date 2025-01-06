New Orleans Saints Owner Gayle Benson, The Saints Organization and The NFL Foundation Pledge $1 Million in Relief for Local Communities Following Bourbon Street Tragedy

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints, in collaboration with the NFL Foundation, announced a $1 Million donation to support relief efforts for the victims of the New Year’s Day tragedy in New Orleans.

“Our community has experienced an unimaginable tragedy and our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors on the New Year’s Day terror attack in New Orleans,” said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “As a league, our cities and teams compete at the highest levels of competition and share spirited rivalries. Our staffs and players work tirelessly towards achieving our goals and we share in victories and defeats. However, through football we are also united and we stand arm-in-arm against all forms of hatred. We will vanquish terror and fear with an unwavering resolve and purpose rooted in love, compassion and kindness. Our focus has always been on providing aid quickly and effectively, and we are grateful for the collaboration with both the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to ensure that these funds reach those who need them most.”

In addition to Gayle Benson and the Saints’ donation, the NFL Foundation, the league’s philanthropic arm, will match the funds and contribute an additional $500,000, bringing the total relief contribution to $1 million. This partnership with GNOF and United Way underscores the shared goal of delivering meaningful assistance to local organizations that are directly supporting victims and their families.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the tragic events in New Orleans,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The NFL is committed to standing with the resilient community of New Orleans during this difficult time.”

Both The Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way have a proven track record of mobilizing resources in times of crisis. Each organization has responded to major disasters, including Hurricane Ida and the COVID-19 pandemic, distributing millions of dollars in aid to those impacted.

Additionally, Gayle Benson has pledged more than $4 million to GNOF over the years, helping to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund, which provided $1.9 million in grants to workers adversely affected by the pandemic. Her continued support has been instrumental in disaster relief efforts in the region.

Together, the New Orleans Saints, Gayle Benson, the NFL, GNOF, and United Way are united in their mission to support the New Orleans community during this challenging time.