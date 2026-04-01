NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Saints have been granted international marketing rights in Italy, marking the country as the newest addition to the NFL’s Global Markets Program. This expansion represents the Saints’ second international territory within the initiative, following the designation of France in 2023. The selection of Italy underscores the Saints’ growing leadership in global engagement and reflects the NFL’s recognition of the team’s commitment to expanding the sport’s international footprint.

The National Football League has announced the continued growth of its Global Markets Program, with Italy joining as the latest territory. The program’s expansion reflects the league’s commitment to developing international fan bases, deepening club presence abroad, and creating new commercial and community opportunities in key global markets.

“We are excited to be awarded Italy as our second NFL Global Markets Program territory,” said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. “Italy’s passion for sport and its vibrant communities make this an extraordinary opportunity for our organization. We look forward to connecting the Saints brand with fans in Italy, strengthening ties between our regions, and creating meaningful avenues for investment that support businesses throughout our city and state.”

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“The expansion of the Global Markets Program in its fifth year highlights the continued focus on global growth for the NFL and 32 teams,” said NFL Managing Director and Head of International Gerrit Meier. “The league-wide commitment to the Global Markets Program is helping to accelerate fandom of our league, clubs and players around the world, deepening our international footprint and bringing our game closer to fans globally.”

Launched in 2022, the Global Markets Program awards NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events, commercial opportunities and NFL Flag development.