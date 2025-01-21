New Orleans Saints Announce Strategic Partnership with PatientPoint to Deliver Customized Nutrition and Sports Medical Education

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Saints are excited to announce a new partnership with PatientPoint, the trusted leader in patient and provider digital health engagement for over 35 years. This program will deliver customized nutrition and sports medical content through PatientPoint’s interactive devices in their practice and training facilities.

PatientPoint is the most awarded patient education provider at the point of care with experience and expertise in content development and deployment that helps sports organizations to spark meaningful conversations between players and staff to increase knowledge and empower better health and outcomes.

“As a team, we know that peak performance starts with peak nutrition,” said Jamie Meeks, Director of Sports Nutrition for the Saints. “With PatientPoint’s innovative devices, we can provide our players with timely, actionable nutrition insights right where they need it most—in their daily training environment.”

“The health and well-being of our players and our community remains our top priority,” said New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson. “PatientPoint is providing us with cutting-edge resources that will not only enhance player performance, but also their overall wellbeing.”

In addition to the partnership, PatientPoint is excited to announce its inaugural Sports Innovation Summit, which will be held on March 5-6 in Las Vegas, NV. This summit aims to bring together a curated group of sports nutritionists, dietitians and medical professionals to collaborate on critical elements of strategy and innovation, including go-to-market plan, ensuring it is aligned with market needs and positioned for success in the sports nutrition space. Together, these projects will enable us to establish meaningful relationships, gather targeted insights, and position ourselves strategically in this new sports vertical.

Through this strategic partnership with the New Orleans Saints, PatientPoint will receive a series of valuable introductions to a diverse network of sports dietitians, nutritionists and sports medical professionals. This collaboration provides a platform to engage directly with industry professionals who bring expertise and insights essential to PatientPoint’s objectives. This summit will bring together a curated group of sports nutrition and medical specialists to collaborate on critical elements such as future strategy, content development, and accessibility for players. PatientPoint remains committed to ensuring every athlete has the proper information to make informed decisions about their health.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the New Orleans Saint to bring innovative nutrition solutions to the players, redefining how technology supports athlete performance,” said Sean Slovenski, CEO of PatientPoint. “This collaboration is just the beginning. Next year’s Sports Innovation Summit will explore new ideas and technologies to continue enhancing this partnership and revolutionizing the future of digital health care in sports.”