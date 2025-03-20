New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Host Superdome Science Fest

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Saints and Pelicans teamed up with Chevron to host STEM Fest on March 15, bringing together attendees of all ages to the Caesars Superdome to explore the world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) through hands-on, interactive activities designed to inspire curiosity and showcase their STEM talents.

More than 3,000 children and adults from across the region engaged in over 100+ learning and interactive demonstrations, with opportunities to operate robots, build and control a mechanical lung, participate in Saints and Pelicans-themed activities and interact with Wetland Watchers—a unique exhibit where guests could learn about and hold reptiles.

Local organizations like Chevron, Entergy, Ochsner and many others played a central role in bringing these dynamic experiences to life. The event also provided invaluable opportunities for students in grades K-12 and adults to explore potential career paths in the growing fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

- Sponsors -

“We were thrilled to partner with Chevron to host STEM Fest again in 2025,” Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Governor of the New Orleans Pelicans said. “It brings me great joy to see this next generation of students display so much passion for learning, as well as show enthusiasm for our sports teams.”

Chevron has proudly served as the presenting sponsor of STEM Fest since 2017. The event is designed to make STEM exciting for everyone, creating opportunities to explore the countless possibilities within these fields.

“STEM Fest was a resounding success, bringing together hundreds of enthusiastic students, educators and local experts,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron. “From interacting with a life-sized velociraptor to building robots, the interactive stations sparked curiosity and excitement among our youth. It’s Chevron’s hope that these hands-on experiences will fuel the attendees’ academic and professional aspirations for years to come.”

The Louisiana STEM Pathways are part of the Jump Start Initiative, Louisiana’s innovative career and technical education (CTE) program under the Louisiana Department of Education. The STEM Pathways better prepare students to seek a STEM degree in college or enter the workforce having earned certifications in high-wage career sectors.

About STEM NOLA

Founded by New Orleans native, and former tenured Tulane University Engineering professor, Dr. Calvin Mackie, STEM NOLA, a 501c3 organization, is committed to exposing, inspiring and engaging members of the community into the world of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

- Sponsors -

We design and deliver learning opportunities, activities, programs & events to all STEM stakeholders, with an emphasis on under-served communities, across the city. STEM NOLA participants will be inspired. They will be motivated. They will benefit from the necessary training groundwork in an effort to adopt 21st Century skills of Communication, Collaboration and Critical Thinking.

STEM NOLA realizes that effective community-based STEM program must be inclusive yet focused enough to reach the people where they are, on their level, in order to take them to where they need to be to compete and succeed in life.

About Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We

believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more

prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas;

manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and

develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on

lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses

along with our traditional business lines.