Justin Augustine. New Orleans RTA Names New CEO. Image taken from the RTA announcement here: https://www.norta.com/news-list/new-orleans-regional-transit-authority-names-justin-augustine-iii-as-next-chief-executive-officer

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Board of Commissioners has selected Justin Augustine III as the agency’s next Chief Executive Officer. He will soon assume leadership of the agency and will oversee RTA’s bus, streetcar, paratransit, and ferry services, along with the agency’s ongoing investments and strategic initiatives.

“I’m excited about the selection of RTA’s new CEO. We had an outstanding group of finalists, and I appreciate the hard work of the RTA Board throughout this process, as well as RIDE’s advocacy to ensure the public had a voice,” said Mayor Helena Moreno. “New Orleans needs strong leadership at RTA that understands the urgency of improving service, increasing reliability and delivering a better experience for our riders. I look forward to working with CEO Justin Augustine to make meaningful progress for the people who depend on public transit every day.”

The selection follows a national search conducted by the RTA Board of Commissioners and establishes the leadership direction for the agency as it continues its work to provide safe, reliable, and accessible public transportation throughout the New Orleans region. Augustine will lead efforts to strengthen daily service delivery, improve the rider experience, modernize infrastructure, and support a culture of accountability and collaboration across the organization.

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“Today’s decision reflects our commitment to strong leadership and a strong future for public transit in New Orleans,” said RTA Board Chair Ann Duplessis. “Justin Augustine III brings the experience and leadership needed to strengthen performance, improve service, and build trust with our riders, employees, and community.”

With more than 40 years of public transit leadership experience, Augustine has led multimodal transit systems in the United States and internationally. He previously served as RTA Chief Executive Officer and held senior executive roles overseeing bus, rail, paratransit, and mobility operations. His career includes leadership positions with major transit agencies and private-sector transportation providers, as well as significant contributions to the recovery and rebuilding of New Orleans transit service following Hurricane Katrina.

“I am honored by the Board’s confidence and the opportunity to lead this organization,” said new RTA CEO Justin Augustine III. “My focus will be on supporting our employees, serving our riders, improving reliability, and ensuring RTA delivers the quality transit service our community expects and deserves.”