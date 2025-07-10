New Orleans Revamps Restoration Tax Abatement Program

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials have launched significant reforms to the city’s Restoration Tax Abatement (RTA) program, aiming to simplify the process for property owners and align tax incentives with affordable housing and broader community development goals.

The new rules, which came into effect on May 22, apply to any project whose required Advance Notification was filed on or after that date, city officials confirmed. Projects filed before that date continue to operate under the previous rules enacted in Jan. 2020.

The RTA program offers a five-year freeze on property taxes for residential or commercial properties that are restored, improved, or expanded in designated areas, including downtown, historic districts, or economic development zones. Property owners pay taxes based on the property’s pre-renovation value rather than the higher post-improvement valuation, potentially saving thousands of dollars during redevelopment.

New Chapter for a Longstanding RTA Program

The program, authorized under Louisiana law and state regulations, was recently updated through New Orleans City Council Resolution R-25-274, following an 18-month stakeholder process.

“The New Orleans City Council, along with the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, worked diligently over the course of 18 months designing a tool to help applicants better navigate the local RTA processes,” the Office of Economic Development said in a statement. “The program revisions have been geared toward creating greater transparency, a more streamlined process, and a program that promotes development in our city while balancing public benefit.”

Key RTA Changes Clarify Process, Expand Requirements

The city’s updated guidelines clarify who qualifies for the program, how projects are reviewed and approved, and the definitions distinguishing residential from commercial developments. All projects must comply with existing zoning laws and building permit requirements.

One major change is a new appeals process for property owners whose applications are initially ruled ineligible. In addition, the city has introduced annual compliance monitoring and stricter enforcement measures to ensure that property owners adhere to the terms of the abatement.

Another significant revision requires property owners to prove that improvements will endure for at least 20 years, protecting the city’s architectural and historical character and ensuring that public investments yield long-term benefits.

“The new RTA rules now also explain the extent to which project improvements must be architecturally and historically appropriate and how they result in economic or social benefits to the city that outweigh the foregone tax revenue over the useful life of the improvements and thereafter,” the Office of Economic Development said.

Inclusionary Zoning and Affordable Housing Integration

Potentially the most impactful change is the integration of the city’s Inclusionary Zoning policy into the RTA program. Previously, this policy applied primarily to large residential developments of 10 units or more. Under the new rules, it also encompasses smaller multifamily projects that meet certain affordable housing set-aside requirements.

“Recent program changes which directly impact the city’s development goals include the expansion of Inclusionary Zoning policy to include not only 10+ unit residential developments but also to incentivize small multifamily projects meeting set-aside requirements for affordable housing,” the Office of Economic Development said.

This move is designed to increase affordable housing opportunities throughout the city, especially in areas experiencing rapid development and rising property values.

Emphasis on Broader Public Benefits

Beyond construction costs and property values, the revamped RTA program places greater emphasis on evaluating public benefits generated by redevelopment projects. City officials now consider a range of social and economic impacts, including:

Proximity to public transit

Use of energy-efficient and sustainable materials

Creation of quality jobs

Increased support for local businesses through expanded customer bases

Enhancements to social equity, such as improved access to community services and flexible, affordable housing options

“These changes add a layer of ownership accountability to encourage sustainable upkeep of the property’s improvements and provide us with valuable insights beyond the capital investment,” the Office of Economic Development added.

Balancing Development and Fiscal Responsibility

City officials stressed that while the RTA program remains a powerful tool for promoting economic development, it must also ensure that tax incentives are justified by measurable community benefits.

Under Resolution R-25-274, the city has established criteria to determine whether a project’s anticipated social and economic contributions outweigh the cost of temporarily reduced tax revenue. This rigorous review process is intended to safeguard public resources while fostering sustainable growth.

Potential Outcomes

The city believes the updated RTA framework will encourage property owners to undertake renovation and preservation projects that might otherwise be financially unfeasible, particularly in historically significant or economically distressed neighborhoods.

Developers, preservationists, and housing advocates will be watching closely to see whether the new requirements—and the more robust compliance system—strike the right balance between fostering investment and protecting the public interest.

For more information on the revised RTA program, visit the city’s official program page.