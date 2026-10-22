NEW ORLEANS — Dakar NOLA has earned its first Michelin star, joining a growing group of New Orleans restaurants recognized for culinary excellence in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide American South. The latest selections also saw Emeril’s retain its Two Michelin Stars, two other local restaurants maintain their One Star distinctions and several New Orleans establishments receive new honors.

The awards were announced Oct. 21 during Michelin’s second annual American South ceremony at The Pinnacle in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. Dakar NOLA, led by chef Serigne Mbaye, was one of three restaurants across the region to receive a new One Michelin Star designation, alongside So. Fox in Atlanta and Uberto Restaurant in Gay, Georgia.

New Orleans & Company emphasized the importance of international culinary recognition to the city’s tourism and hospitality economy.

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“New Orleans’ culinary excellence is rooted in generations of tradition and renewed every day by people who bring their own perspectives, cultures, and creativity to the table,” said Walter J. Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, in a message celebrating the awards. “Tonight’s recognition honors their work and gives travelers around the world even more reasons to experience our city.”

New Orleans Restaurants Shine in 2026 Michelin Guide. Photo from New Orleans & Company’s LinkedIn post about this event: https://www.linkedin.com/company/neworleansandco/posts/?feedView=all.

Dakar NOLA Joins other New Orleans Restaurants in 2026 Michelin Guide

Michelin’s inspectors praised Dakar NOLA for bringing together Senegalese culinary traditions and New Orleans ingredients in a tasting menu featuring shrimp skewers with mustard sauce, Gulf crab with black-eyed peas and cassava, and shrimp and okra soup. They also singled out the jollof rice with habanero chiles, served alongside grilled fish and tamarind broth.

Set in an intimate cottage, the restaurant reflects chef Serigne Mbaye’s culinary background and the connections between Senegal and New Orleans. Inspectors described the cooking as boldly flavored, balanced and carefully composed, calling the experience original and exceptional.

Dakar NOLA joins Saint-Germain and Zasu among New Orleans restaurants holding One Michelin Star. Saint-Germain, led by chefs Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith in the Bywater, and Zasu, led by chef Sue Zemanick in Mid-City, retained the distinctions they first received in 2025. Emeril’s, led by executive chef E.J. Lagasse, also retained its Two Michelin Stars, the highest distinction currently held by a New Orleans restaurant.

The three restaurants made history in November 2025 when they became the first in Louisiana to earn Michelin Stars as the inaugural MICHELIN Guide American South brought the international restaurant rankings to the state for the first time. With Dakar NOLA joining them in 2026, New Orleans now has four Michelin-starred restaurants, up from three in the guide’s first year.

New Orleans Restaurants Earn Bib Gourmand and Recommended Honors

The 2026 Michelin Guide American South features 265 restaurants representing 44 cuisine types. Michelin added 14 new Bib Gourmand recipients, bringing the region’s total to 59, along with 31 new Recommended restaurants.

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New Orleans accounts for 12 of those Bib Gourmand selections, which recognize restaurants offering high-quality food at a good value. Newly recognized Safta’s Table joins Acamaya, Cochon, Cochon Butcher, Domilise’s Po-Boy & Bar, Dooky Chase, Hungry Eyes, Lufu NOLA, Mister Mao, Parkway Bakery & Tavern, Saba and Turkey and the Wolf.

The city also has 21 restaurants in Michelin’s Recommended category, including five new additions for 2026: Casimiro, Evviva, Jewel of the South, Saint Claire and The Crustacean Club.

Returning Recommended restaurants include Addis Nola, Atchafalaya, Clancy’s Restaurant, Compère Lapin, Galatoire’s, Herbsaint, Killer Poboys, La Petite Grocery, Molly’s Rise & Shine, Osteria Lupo, Patois, Pêche, Restaurant August, Saffron NOLA, The Kingsway and Willie Mae’s Nola.

The 2026 Michelin Guide selections showcase the variety of New Orleans’ food culture, recognizing everything from neighborhood po-boy shops and longtime local institutions to inventive restaurants putting new spins on traditional cooking.

Culinary Recognition Supports New Orleans Tourism

Leger said the Michelin distinctions are part of a broader effort to strengthen New Orleans’ international reputation as a culinary destination.

“At New Orleans & Company, elevating our culinary assets globally is a central part of our work,” Leger said. “Michelin is one of many ways we are advancing that goal, alongside hosting North America’s 50 Best Restaurants awards and the Americas selections of the Bocuse d’Or and Pastry World Cup.”

He pointed out that New Orleans was also ranked the No. 1 Food Destination in the United States for 2026 by Yelp and Lyft and he highlighted E.J. Lagasse of Emeril’s being named to TIME’s 2026 TIME100 Next list, an honor which recognizes influential emerging leaders across industries.

“That visibility creates opportunities for our restaurants, supports jobs across our hospitality industry, and introduces new audiences to the people and traditions that define New Orleans,” Leger said. “We are proud to work alongside our members and partners to share those stories with the world.”

2026 Michelin Guide Highlights New Orleans Hotel

The restaurant honors follow additional Michelin recognition for New Orleans’ hospitality industry. In September, Michelin awarded Keys to nine New Orleans hotels in its 2026 selection, up from six previously recognized properties.

The three newly recognized hotels were Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans and The Windsor Court. They joined six returning properties: Columns, Hotel Henrietta, Hotel Peter and Paul, Hotel Saint Vincent, Maison Metier and The Celestine.

All nine received One Michelin Key, a distinction recognizing exceptional hotel experiences based on architecture and design, service, character, value and a property’s contribution to its destination. New Orleans accounted for all nine Louisiana hotels receiving Michelin Keys in 2026, with no properties elsewhere in the state earning the distinction.

2026 Michelin Guide Continues to Expand

Michelin introduced its American South guide in 2025 as part of an expansion of its restaurant ratings across North America. The company first launched a North American restaurant guide in New York in 2005 and has since expanded into major metropolitan areas and regions across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“In its second year, the MICHELIN Guide American South continues to reveal the remarkable talent and diversity of the region’s culinary landscape,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guide. “As our anonymous Inspectors continued to explore the South, they found not only exciting momentum in established dining destinations, but also exceptional restaurants in smaller communities and unexpected corners of the region.”

Michelin’s inspectors visit restaurants anonymously and pay for their meals. Restaurants are evaluated using five criteria: ingredient quality, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the chef’s personality as reflected in the cuisine, and consistency over time and across the menu. Inspectors were already evaluating New Orleans restaurants in April 2025, ahead of the inaugural American South guide, with the latest round of honors announced in the 2026 Michelin Guide American South.

The full 2026 American South restaurant and hotel selections are available through the 2026 Michelin Guide here.