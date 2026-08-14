New Orleans Restaurants Serve Up August Specials

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans restaurants and hotels are filling the remainder of August with limited-time menus, collaborative dinners, live music and seasonal bar experiences, giving diners a mix of options ranging from COOLinary specials to a one-night collaboration between New Orleans and California chefs.

Here’s what’s on the menu for the rest of August.

South of France at Arnaud’s

Arnaud’s is offering two South of France-inspired experiences at its French 75 Bar and Richelieu Bar through Sept. 13.

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The French 75 Bar has been transformed into “French 75 À Saint-Tropez,” with Moët & Chandon specials, seasonal cocktails and themed bar bites inspired by the French Riviera. The “Richelieu Bar En Provence” features Whispering Angel and Minuty specials, rosé-focused cocktails and its own selection of themed bar bites.

The experiences are part of the restaurant’s “Summer Takes Flight at Arnaud’s” promotion. Arnaud’s is located at 813 Bienville St. in the French Quarter.

Weekend Jazz Brunch at NOPSI

NOPSI Hotel is pairing weekend brunch at its restaurant, Public Service, with live performances by local musicians throughout August. Brunch is served from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with live jazz from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The menu includes New Orleans and Gulf Coast-inspired dishes such as Louisiana crawfish cakes, duck gumbo, Eggs Sardou and a crab cake Benedict.

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The Jelly Roll Stompers are scheduled to perform Aug. 15 and 22, while the Nola Sweethearts will perform Aug. 16, 23 and 30. NOPSI Hotel is located at 317 Baronne St.

Dolfy’s Teams With California’s Rustic Canyon

Dolfy’s on Freret Street will host a one-night collaborative dinner Aug. 25 with Rustic Canyon, the Santa Monica, California, restaurant known for its seasonal, ingredient-driven cuisine.

Dolfy’s Chef/Owner Adolfo Garcia Jr. and Rustic Canyon Executive Chef Elijah DeLeon will prepare a five-course tasting menu incorporating produce from the Santa Monica Farmers Market and Louisiana Gulf seafood. Each chef will create two dishes before collaborating on the final course with Dolfy’s Pastry Chef Amanda Perdomo.

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The dinner is $110 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, with staggered reservations from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Dolfy’s is located at 4508 Freret St.

COOLinary Continues Through Aug. 31

The annual COOLinary New Orleans promotion continues through Aug. 31, with restaurants across the city offering specially priced menus. Among this year’s participating restaurants are Compère Lapin, Charles & Julia, The Bower, Birdy’s Behind The Bower, Tujague’s and Commons Club at Virgin Hotels New Orleans.

Compère Lapin, located at 535 Tchoupitoulas St., is offering a $58 three-course prix-fixe menu. Choices include curried beef meatballs, heirloom tomato and peach salad, buttermilk gnocchi, snapper with tomato and okra choka, sweet potato parfait and spiced chocolate semifreddo.

Charles & Julia, 757 St. Charles Ave., is offering a $35 pairing that includes two cocktails and two small plates. Food selections include melon carpaccio, spinach and jalapeño gazpacho, provoletta, bacon-wrapped dates and chestnut mushroom toast.

The Bower, 1320 Magazine St., is offering a $52 three-course dinner with selections including squash carpaccio, Calabrian pesto shrimp, conchiglie with veal meatballs, pork Milanese and basil spaghetti, followed by a choice of dessert.

Birdy’s Behind The Bower, also at 1320 Magazine St., has a $25 two-course weekday lunch special pairing a house-made beverage with a choice of chicken and waffles, a green remoulade shrimp roll or a cauliflower and portobello mushroom bowl.

Tujague’s, 429 Decatur St., is offering a $48 three-course dinner featuring choices including crabmeat ravigote, seafood-stuffed Gulf fish, pork escalope, grilled flank steak, Chicken Bonne Femme and vegetable risotto. The restaurant is also offering diners up to two hours of validated parking at a nearby parking lot.

Commons Club at Virgin Hotels New Orleans, 550 Baronne St., is offering a $32 three-course lunch and $48 three-course dinner. Lunch selections include Caesar salad, beet salad, a Caprese panini and pan-seared Gulf fish, while dinner options include steak tartare, fried calamari, Gulf shrimp pasta and steak frites.

COOLinary menus are available through Aug. 31, although participating restaurants may set their own days and hours of availability.