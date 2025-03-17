New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute Accepting Applications

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) is now accepting applications for its prestigious leadership development program, set to begin in Aug. Leaders from business, civic, nonprofit and public sectors across the ten-parish region—including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Sr. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington—are encouraged to apply to join the Class of 2026.

Each year, NORLI selects approximately 50 emerging and established leaders for an immersive 10-month experience designed to build regional awareness, foster collaboration and inspire meaningful change. Through a combination of networking, hands-on learning and expert-led discussions, participants will explore key issues shaping Southeast Louisiana, including education, health care, public policy, environment, economic development, inclusive leadership, criminal justice and arts and culture.



“NORLI is built on the principles of regionalism, inclusion and nonpartisanship,” said Stephen Reuther, Executive Director of NORLI. “For over 25 years, our program has been a transformative experience for leaders across Southeast Louisiana, providing them with access to high-level discussions, thought leaders and policymakers who are driving change in our region.”

The Class of 2026 will begin with an orientation retreat in Aug. 2025 and conclude in June 2026. The program includes two multiday retreats to foster connection and strategic thinking. As well as eight monthly session days which feature behind-the-scenes facility tours, expert panels and interactive discussions on regional challenges and opportunities.

Interested individuals can apply online at www.norli.org. The deadline to apply is May 18, 2025. The program’s tuition is $3,500 which includes all program costs, materials, meals and lodging. Financial assistance such as tuition assistance and flexible payment plans are available.

To learn more, NORLI will host a “Get To Know NORLI” event April 29 at Ecology Beer Creative in New Orleans, where alumni and staff will be available to answer questions. Interested applicant can also schedule a personal meeting with Executive Director Stephen Reuther at info@norli.org.



About the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute

The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing community leaders the opportunity to identify, collaborate and address key issues for the betterment of the Greater New Orleans Region. NORLI’s mission is to cultivate and connect inclusive leaders that are civic-minded and committed to improving the Greater New Orleans Region. NORLI’s vision is for the Greater New Orleans Region to be a place of inspiration and opportunity empowered through leadership, partnership, and culture.