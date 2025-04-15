New Orleans Real Estate Industry Group Announces New Leadership

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Real Estate Investors Association (NOREIA), a nonprofit trade association for real estate investors, is pleased to announce key leadership updates that will strengthen its mission of promoting ethical real estate investing, protecting and promoting the best interest of its membership since 1983 through educational and networking opportunities, as well as community, legislative, and public relations.

Linda Locascio has been appointed as President of NOREIA. Locascio, who previously served as Vice President, is a respected leader in the local real estate investment community. According to NOREIA, Locascio’s leadership will be crucial in driving NOREIA’s continued growth and expanding its impact in the region.

Joining the board as Director of Marketing & Memberships is Stephen Keighery, a successful entrepreneur and founder of Home Buyer Louisiana. With a strong background in marketing, branding, and real estate investing, Keighery brings strategic vision and energy to NOREIA’s outreach and member engagement efforts.

After two years of exceptional service, Nicolas Zepeda has stepped down as President and will continue to serve as a Director on the board. During his tenure, Nick was instrumental in guiding NOREIA through a period of growth and increased community engagement. His continued presence on the board will provide valuable support as the organization moves forward.

David Birdsong has been appointed as Vice President while continuing to serve as Director of Legal Affairs. David’s legal expertise and his longstanding commitment to NOREIA are important assets to the leadership team.

Additionally, several current board members have taken on new roles:

Betsy Birdsong has transitioned from Treasurer to Director of National Member Benefits, focusing on expanding member perks and partnerships.

Jason Cole has moved from Director of National Member Benefits to Treasurer, where he will oversee the financial stewardship of the organization.

Konstantin Ginzburg now serves as Director of Digital Infrastructure, where he will manage NOREIA’s website and online systems, improving the digital experience for members.

Stephanie Woodside has transitioned into the role of Programming Director, where she will oversee the development of educational events and programming for investors.

Jessica Manzella and Carol Logreco will remain on the board for 2025 continuing their focus on Local Vendors and Community Outreach.

Following these changes, Linda Locascio shared her gratitude for Zepeda’s contributions to NOREIA’s success:

“I want to sincerely thank Nick Zepeda for his outstanding leadership and dedication during his time as President,” said Linda. “His vision and steady guidance over the past two years have positioned NOREIA for continued growth, and I’m grateful that he’ll remain on the board to support our mission.”

Locascio also expressed appreciation for Jack Sternberg, who is stepping down after seven years of service on the board, including a term as President and most recently as Programming Director.

“I’d also like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Jack Sternberg, who is stepping down from the board after seven years of service,” said Linda. “Jack’s commitment to NOREIA has been nothing short of extraordinary, and his work—especially in programming—has left a lasting impact on our members and the broader investor community.”

These leadership updates reflect NOREIA’s continued commitment to supporting real estate investors in the Greater New Orleans area through education, connection, and community-building.

For more information about NOREIA and upcoming events, please visit www.neworleansreia.com.