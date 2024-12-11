New Orleans Real Estate Brokers Association Celebrates 65th Anniversary with Gala Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Real Estate Brokers Association (NOREBA) is gearing up to celebrate 65 years of advocating for “Democracy in Housing” in the Greater New Orleans area. Founded in 1959, NOREBA has worked tirelessly to promote housing equity and economic opportunity for underserved communities. The organization has remained committed to its mission of “Reimagining the Dream of Homeownership through Advocacy, Activism, and Action.”

To commemorate this milestone, NOREBA will host a special gala on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at The Royal Palm in Harvey, LA. The event will take place from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM and promises to be an evening of celebration, reflection, and recognition. The gala will honor NOREBA’s founders, who laid the foundation for the organization’s enduring legacy, as well as recognize the outstanding contributions of current members, including Joan C. Chambers, Frank Williams, and Mary Adams Thomas, who will each receive the prestigious “PILLAR OF EXCELLENCE” award.

“This 65th anniversary marks a proud moment for NOREBA, reflecting decades of hard work and dedication to promoting equality in housing,” said Trudy Kent, NOREBA spokesperson. “We invite the public to join us as we celebrate our rich history and the future of homeownership advocacy in New Orleans.”

The gala will also highlight NOREBA’s continuous impact in the real estate industry, particularly in underserved communities where access to housing opportunities has often been limited.

Tickets and more information about the event are available by contacting Trudy Kent at (504) 909-3255 or emailing neworleansrealtist@gmail.com.