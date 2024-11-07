New Orleans Ranks Third in the Nation as a Top Convention Destination

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —New Orleans has solidified its position as a premier destination for major conventions, ranking third in a new study examining the nation’s top 250 convention cities. According to the study, conducted by 2Synergize, LLC, Destinations International, and Simpleview, 88 percent of the largest conventions in the U.S. are held in just 20 cities, with New Orleans ranking above renowned destinations like Chicago, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Atlanta. Only San Diego and Orlando hosted more meetings than New Orleans, which also shared third place in 2023 with San Diego.

The study focused on conventions that require 2,700 or more hotel rooms on peak night. New Orleans’ impressive ranking is attributed to its compact, walkable layout, world-class meeting venues, and renowned hospitality. Visitors and event organizers continue to choose the city for its rich culture, convenient logistics, and expert service in managing large-scale events.

“We’re thrilled to see New Orleans recognized among the nation’s top convention cities,” said Walt Leger, III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, in a press release. “This honor reflects our city’s ability to host a wide range of events, from corporate meetings to large national conventions, with exceptional service and care. It also highlights the incredible work of our Convention Sales and Services team, led by Senior Vice President Stephanie Turner, as well as the ongoing partnership with our hotel community, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and all of our hospitality partners.”

- Sponsors -

The recognition comes at a time when New Orleans is experiencing a strong fall season for conventions, having recently hosted a diverse roster of high-profile events including those for the American Dental Association, National Funeral Directors Association and the National Science Teaching Association. The city’s appeal continues to grow, with New Orleans & Company actively booking events into the 2030s and beyond.

In addition to its high ranking, New Orleans has earned other prestigious accolades in the meetings industry. Corporate & Incentive Travel Magazine awarded New Orleans & Company its prestigious Award of Excellence, recognizing the city for its superior service and comprehensive support for meetings and incentive programs. Prevue Meetings + Incentives Magazine also named New Orleans one of the “Ten Best Cities for LGBTQ-Friendly Conferences,” further cementing the city’s reputation as an inclusive and dynamic destination for all types of events.