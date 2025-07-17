New Orleans Ranks No. 2 in U.S. Travel Rankings

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has once again secured its place among the top travel destinations in the United States, ranking No. 2 in Travel + Leisure’s 2025 “World’s Best Awards.” The city earned high marks from readers for its distinctive dining scene, vibrant culture, and deep-rooted history.

The annual survey asked readers to rate U.S. cities based on experiences related to sights, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value. Santa Fe, New Mexico, claimed the top spot this year, ending Charleston’s 12-year run at No. 1.

New Orleans, a perennial favorite and Travel + Leisure “World’s Best Awards” Hall of Fame honoree, has consistently appeared on the list over the past decade. In 2023 and 2022, the city ranked among the top five U.S. cities, praised for its unmatched energy, musical heritage, and world-class festivals. In 2020, it held the No. 1 spot, recognized for its resilience and creativity during the early months of the pandemic.

This year, readers once again celebrated New Orleans’ culinary traditions, walkable neighborhoods, and immersive cultural experiences. “The atmosphere is like no other city in the U.S., and the food is simply outstanding,” wrote one reader. Others cited memorable meals at small, locally owned restaurants serving everything from Cajun and Creole fare to French pastries and barbecue.

The magazine noted that voters consistently gravitated toward cities with a strong sense of place—particularly those that celebrate their architectural and cultural identities. In New Orleans, that includes the jazz clubs of Frenchmen Street, the festivals that define the calendar year, and neighborhoods like the Marigny and the Garden District, where history is etched into every block.

New Orleans joins six other Southern cities in the top ten, reinforcing the Southeast’s growing popularity among domestic travelers. The complete list also includes Charleston (No. 3), Savannah (No. 4), and Greenville (No. 7), demonstrating a continued interest in destinations that blend history, hospitality, and regional flavor.

Much of what readers praised in the 2025 survey aligns with New Orleans' recent investments in public infrastructure, cultural programming, and neighborhood revitalization—efforts that have reshaped key corridors and improved the overall visitor experience.

Infrastructure & Mobility Improvements

Over the past two years, New Orleans has made major strides in pedestrian infrastructure and public transportation. The Rampart–Loyola and Riverfront streetcar lines were fully rebuilt and reopened on June 1, restoring key transit connections through the French Quarter and Central Business District after long-term disruptions.

The St. Charles Streetcar line also received $5.5 million in federal funding to construct new ADA-accessible platforms.

On the riverfront, a modernized Algiers Ferry Terminal is in progress, with upgrades scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

In addition, the Blue Bikes e-bike share system is undergoing major expansion. After relaunching in 2021 and adding 300 new bikes in early 2023, the City Council approved a five-year plan this July to add 2,500 additional e-bikes citywide—bolstering car-free travel options for both residents and tourists.

Walkability & Urban Green Space

In Oct. 2024, New Orleans announced a $4.8 million extension of the Lafitte Greenway to connect its Mid-City endpoint to Canal Street and the adjacent RTA transit hub. The project includes new community farm infrastructure and expanded plaza space, along with safer crossings at Broad Street and Norman C. Francis Parkway.

Downtown Revitalization

Efforts to reimagine Canal Street have gained momentum through the Celebrate Canal! initiative. Events and programming under the “Windows on Canal” banner have included large-scale public art installations, scavenger hunts, culinary promotions, and guided tours.

Cultural investments have further elevated the area’s appeal. In the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LIX, the city commissioned a series of high-profile murals downtown, including contributions from local and national artists such as BMike, Shepard Fairey, and Annie Moran.

In Feb. the city formally unveiled the NOLA Walk of Fame—embedded fleur-de-lis plaques along Canal Street honoring 50 cultural icons. Led by entertainment ambassador Master P and artist BMike, the project drew national attention during Super Bowl festivities and has become a permanent tribute to New Orleans’ creative legacy.

Public Safety Improvements

In addition to infrastructure and cultural revitalization, New Orleans is seeing measurable gains in public safety. As of mid-July, the city has recorded 55 homicides year-to-date—the lowest figure since the 1960s. Overall violent crime is down roughly 20% compared to the same period last year, and property crimes such as auto theft and burglary have dropped by more than 30%.

These investments and outcomes—spanning transportation, safety, culture, and design—help explain why New Orleans continues to stand out in the eyes of travelers. As the city prepares for its next wave of visitors, it does so with both deep cultural roots and a growing commitment to accessibility, sustainability, and creative placemaking.

Travel + Leisure’s full 2025 “World’s Best Awards” rankings were published July 8.