NEW ORLEANS – Rentometer has released a new national report ranking 400+ U.S. cities by real-time gross rental yield, finding that New Orleans delivers a double-digit yield of 10.1%. The result signals that rental income in the city remains strong relative to home prices, making New Orleans one of the more attractive major markets in the country for investors while highlighting ongoing affordability pressures for renters and would-be homebuyers.

How the Rankings Were Calculated

The rankings are based on an analysis of more than 255,000 active for-sale listings nationwide, matched with Rentometer’s current rent estimates to calculate real-time gross rental yield. By focusing on what homes are actually listed for—rather than historical sales data or broad averages—the report offers a clearer picture of the conditions investors and buyers encounter in the market today, particularly as lower-priced starter homes remain in short supply.

Why New Orleans Stands Out

In practical terms, the data show that many of the homes available for purchase in New Orleans are priced at a premium, while rents remain high—an imbalance that supports investor returns but limits relief for both buyers and renters.

The report notes that this dynamic is increasingly common nationwide, as higher-priced listings dominate active inventory while lower-cost starter homes remain scarce, distorting traditional home-value benchmarks.

New Orleans shows one of the largest gaps between average home values and active listing prices in the country. While the typical home value is around $238,000, the median active listing price is closer to $338,000—a difference of nearly $100,000.

The findings align with earlier national forecasts showing New Orleans diverging from broader housing trends, with prices continuing to rise locally even as sales slow and affordability improves modestly elsewhere. Persistent inventory constraints and elevated rents have kept pressure on both buyers and renters, reinforcing the city’s outlier status in national housing data.

What the Pricing Gap Means for Buyers and Investors

This discrepancy has major implications for both investors and homebuyers. For investors, higher-priced active listings mean real-world yields are often lower than citywide averages suggest. For homebuyers, it signals a tougher market: affordable homes are increasingly scarce, and the properties actually available tend to be priced well above what broader home-value data would lead them to expect.

How New Orleans Fits Into the National and Regional Picture

New Orleans is part of a high-yield Gulf Coast cluster—including Shreveport, Birmingham, Montgomery, and Houma—where moderate home prices and steady rental demand support double-digit returns. While yields vary across the region, New Orleans remains a strong performer at 10.1%, bolstered by resilient renter demand. However, investors focusing on the Gulf Coast should view thorough flood zone and insurance cost due diligence as a key step, ensuring net returns align with their strategy.

While New Orleans ranks among the nation’s stronger yield markets, Rentometer’s analysis shows that many of the metros attracting the highest levels of investor buying—such as Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Atlanta—deliver significantly lower yields, often in the mid-single digits.

Despite persistent attention on institutional investors, the report finds that the national share of single-family homes being rented has declined from its peak in recent years and that the sector remains dominated by small, local owners. More than 87% of single-family rentals nationwide are owned by small landlords, while institutional owners account for roughly 2% of the market.

This report provides a clear picture of where rent-to-own ratios favor buying, where renting remains the more affordable option, and why this year’s increase in investor activity has not made investors any more competitive than in past years.