New Orleans Ranks Among Top Cities for Landmarks, Convention Hosting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans has secured high-ranking positions in two national studies recognizing its role as both a premier convention destination and a city rich in historic landmarks.

According to New Orleans & Company, the official destination sales and marketing organization for the New Orleans’ tourism industry, a recent study conducted by 2Synergize, LLC, Destinations International, and Simpleview ranked New Orleans third among the top 250 U.S. cities for hosting conventions. The study, which analyzed large conventions requiring 2,700 or more hotel rooms on peak nights, placed New Orleans ahead of major convention hubs like Chicago, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Atlanta. Only San Diego and Orlando ranked higher.

“This honor is a testament to our city’s Built to Host attributes, but also the tremendous expertise, longevity and professionalism of the New Orleans & Company Convention Sales and Services team,” said Walt Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “The meetings industry is highly competitive, and this designation speaks to the professionalism and hospitality extended by our community.”

The ranking comes during a strong convention season for New Orleans, with recent events including gatherings for the American Dental Association, American Council of Engineering Companies, National Funeral Directors Association, and the International Trademark Association.

New Orleans has also received positive feedback hosting meetings for organizations such as the Water Environment Federation, American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, National Trust for Historic Preservation, and the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene. New Orleans & Company reports that it will continue its work in attracting large-scale conventions, with bookings already secured well into the 2030s.

In addition to its success in hosting major meetings and events, New Orleans has also been ranked among the top cities in the U.S. for historic landmarks, monuments, and architectural sites. A study by AirportParkingReservations placed New Orleans sixth in the nation, maintaining 86 monuments and statues.

This ranking is second only to New York City’s 89, surpassing both Washington, D.C. (65) and Chicago (66). While these cities scored highly in multiple categories, AirportParkingReservations said New Orleans’ distinct blend of French, Spanish, and Creole influences, combined with its rich historic districts, solidified its place among the nation’s best for cultural heritage tourism.

The dual recognition of New Orleans as a leading city for both convention hosting and historic preservation underscores its unstoppable nature and the vibrancy that makes the city a great place to visit, connect, work, and live.