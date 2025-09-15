New Orleans Public Schools Trains Psychologists Amid Shortage

NEW ORLEANS — Facing one of the steepest shortages of school psychologists in the nation, NOLA Public Schools has partnered with Lipscomb University to expand the pipeline of mental health professionals in Orleans Parish.

The National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) recommends a ratio of one school psychologist per 500 students, yet the national average stood at 1:1,119 in 2022–23, according to NASP. Some states report ratios as high as 1:5,000.

Louisiana is among the most understaffed states, with just one school psychologist for every 3,365 students, according to the 2025 Hopeful Futures report based on National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) data. In East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, NCES lists fewer than four full-time psychologists serving the entire district in 2023–24.

One recent national study found that adolescents experiencing psychological distress worked nearly 300 fewer hours annually and earned at least $10,000 less per year a decade later compared to peers. This demonstrates how access to mental health support in schools directly shapes long-term educational attainment and workforce outcomes and impacts the skill set available in the region.

Mental Health Needs in New Orleans Schools

In New Orleans, the challenges are amplified by higher rates of poverty and limited school-based resources. About 43 percent of Black children in the city lived in poverty in 2023 according to The Data Center, a factor closely tied to chronic stress and mental health risk.

A recent survey by the Coalition for Compassionate Schools found that only 46 to 58 percent of New Orleans area schools reported being able to provide Tier 2 and Tier 3 behavioral health services. These tiers refer to more targeted and intensive supports beyond universal classroom practices. These include small-group counseling for anxiety or depression (Tier 2) or individualized interventions for serious or persistent issues like trauma, grief, or oppositional behavior (Tier 3). Roughly 65 percent of New Orleans schools said they could offer services for trauma or grief at those levels.

State leaders have also recognized the urgency. In 2024, the Louisiana Legislature created a task force under House Concurrent Resolution 114 to study ways to expand the behavioral health workforce in schools. The resolution specifically required an inventory of existing counseling staff and recommendations for strengthening the pipeline, with a final report due to lawmakers by Feb. 2025. As of Sept. 2025, that report has not been released, leaving school leaders and families without a clear statewide picture of resources or gaps.

Local Partnership to Fill the Gap

With demand for services far outpacing supply, NOLA-PS leaders see the new partnership with Lipscomb University as one way to begin closing the gap in Orleans Parish. Superintendent Dr. Fateama Fulmore, who leads NOLA Public Schools, said the initiative will help address the shortage locally.

“This partnership couldn’t come at a better time, and I’m incredibly proud of our NOLA-PS team for their hard work in bringing this vision to life,” said Dr. Fateama Fulmore, Superintendent of NOLA Public Schools. “We’ve seen firsthand how the shortage of school psychologists impacts our students and families, and teaming up with Lipscomb University is going to make a real difference. It’s about giving our students the tools they need to succeed—not just in the classroom, but in life. I’m excited to see this program grow and support our school community in meaningful ways.”

Through this collaboration, NOLA-PS and Lipscomb University aim to produce highly qualified graduates equipped to meet the needs of local schools and enhance pupil appraisal services, providing essential support for students and their families. The program reflects the district’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for mental health professionals in schools and fostering an environment that not only helps kids flourish, but improves overall outcomes for the region.

New Orleans Public Schools Trains Psychologists Amid Shortage. Getty image.

Inaugural Cohort Launches This Fall

The inaugural cohort began classes this fall:

Kristin Castilla, NOLA-PS Speech/Language Pathologist

Channel Huff, NOLA-PS Director of Exceptional Children’s Services

Ariane Jones-Pierre, ACSA Executive Master Teacher

Brittney Lewis, ACSA Director of Diverse Learners

Brittany Lofton, NOLA-PS Assistant Director of Portfolio Innovation and Accountability

Julia McGavran, NOLA-PS Speech/Language Pathologist

Darleen Mipro, NOLA-PS Educational Diagnostician

Natalia Skef-Promoslovsky, NOLA-PS Qualified School Social Worker

Their participation marks an important step toward strengthening Louisiana’s school-based mental health workforce, showing how local initiatives in New Orleans can contribute to filling the state’s broader gaps in counseling and psychological support.

About NOLA Public Schools

NOLA Public Schools is the public school district for Orleans Parish. It includes the district’s administration and elected school board, known as the Orleans Parish School Board. NOLA Public Schools currently oversees 66 public schools and is led by Superintendent Dr. Fateama S. Fulmore.

For more information, visit www.nolapublicschools.com.

About Lipscomb University

Lipscomb University is a faith-based, liberal arts institution in Nashville, Tenn., dedicated to challenging students academically, spiritually and as global community citizens.

The colleges of the university include College of Bible & Ministry, College of Business, College of Computing & Technology, College of Education, Raymond B. Jones College of Engineering, College of Entertainment & the Arts, College of Leadership & Public Service, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences and the College of Professional Studies.

Lipscomb University was founded in 1891 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. The university has endowment assets of $70.4 million.