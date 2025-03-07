New Orleans Public Relations Society of America Announces Workshop

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) invites forward-thinking business owners and communications professionals to a high-impact workshop designed to equip businesses with the strategic tools and confidence needed to navigate any crisis with precision and poise. The Mastering Crisis Communications workshop will take place March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ralph’s on the Park.

In a statement, the PRSA said “In today’s volatile business landscape, a single misstep can trigger a crisis that threatens your company’s very survival. Your reputation is your most valuable asset.”

The workshop will assist participants in mitigating risk, managing their messaging, leveraging social media, and building their communication toolkit. “Imagine being able to confidently steer your organization through any challenge, emerging stronger and more trusted,” said the PRSA.

The Mastering Crisis Communications workshop delivers actionable strategies to:

Proactively Mitigate Risk. Learn to identify potential crises before they escalate, saving you time, money, and reputation.

Craft Powerful, Authentic Messaging. Discover how to communicate with clarity and empathy, maintaining public trust even in the face of adversity.

Leverage Social Media for Crisis Control. Turn potential social media firestorms into opportunities to demonstrate leadership and build brand loyalty.

Build a Robust Crisis Communication Toolkit. Walk away with practical tools and frameworks that you can implement immediately.

Led by Amy Boyle Collins, CEO of Gambel Communications and a PRSA-certified crisis communications specialist, this workshop offers insights gleaned from years of experience working with global corporations, thriving small businesses, and impactful nonprofits. Participants will receive real-world, actionable advice, not just theoretical concepts.

“This is more than just a workshop; it’s an investment in your company’s future,” said the PRSA. “Network with industry leaders, enjoy a delectable three-course lunch at Ralph’s on the Park and gain the critical skills you need to protect and enhance your brand.”

To register for the Mastering Crisis Communications workshop, click here. Tickets are $65 per person and include a three-course lunch. Discounted tickets are available for PRSA and Public Relations Student Society of America members. Seats are limited and the workshop is expected to sell out.

About PRSA

PRSA is the leading professional organization serving the communications community through a network of more than 400 professional and student chapters in the U.S., Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico. Guided by its Code of Ethics, PRSA empowers its members to succeed at every stage of their careers through a wide breadth of premium professional development programs, exclusive networking events and leadership opportunities. Signature events include the Anvil Awards, and ICON, the premier annual gathering for communications professionals and students.

For more than 75 years, PRSA has provided members innovative professional development programs, lifelong learning opportunities, resources to enhance their knowledge at every stage of their career, advisors, mentors, and networking. They also offer APR credential to keep professionals current on best practices and applications.