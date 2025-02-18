New Orleans Public Belt Railroad and Gulf Gateway Terminal Expand

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) and Gulf Gateway Terminal LLC (GGT) announced today expanded storage capacity and improved efficiencies to move liquid bulk through the global supply chain.

GGT is a liquid cargo storage and distribution facility located on more than 40 acres of Port of New Orleans owned property with access to all six national railroads via the NOPB. This connectivity allows GGT to significantly increase product storage before it is loaded to rail cars and moved to every North American rail destination.

“We value our long-standing partnership with Gulf Gateway Terminal as we have worked with them for several years to grow and increase rail volumes through the New Orleans gateway,” said NOPB General Manager Tomeka Watson Bryant. “This expansion will allow us to better serve our customers and move more freight through the U.S. and into Canada as well as Mexico.”

- Sponsors -

The recent expansion at GGT will double liquid bulk storage capacity with the addition of a new storage tank.

“GGT will now be able to store 260,000 barrels of liquid product and we plan to add an additional tank a year to our operations for the next 10 years,” said Brent Robertson, Gulf Gateway Terminal LLC Site Manager. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the NOPB to safely and efficiently move freight through the supply chain.”



About NOPB

The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) is a Class III switching railroad with a mission

of serving the Port of New Orleans, local customers, and the New Orleans Rail Gateway. The

NOPB connects six Class I railroads to each other and to properties in and near the Port

complex.

About Port NOLA

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is a modern multimodal gateway for global commerce

and an in-demand cruise port – delivering seamless, integrated logistics solutions between

river, rail, and road. Port NOLA is a diverse deep-water port uniquely located on the Mississippi

River near the Gulf of Mexico – with access to 30-plus major inland hubs such as Dallas,

Memphis, Chicago, and Canada via 14,500 miles of waterways, 6 Class I railroads and

interstate roadways. Strategic alignment with the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, a Class III

connecting railroad, strengthens Port NOLA’s position as an integrated hub and supports the

Port’s mission of driving regional economic prosperity.