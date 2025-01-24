New Orleans Prepares for Super Bowl LIX with Security Training, Street Closures, and Public Safety Coordination

NEW ORLEANS – As New Orleans gears up to host Super Bowl LIX, the city is implementing a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and convenience of residents, visitors, and event attendees. Preparations include targeted public safety training, phased street closures, and enhanced public safety and infrastructure management efforts.

The City of New Orleans is hosting “Prepared & Protected: Security Strategies for Hospitality Professionals,” a free public safety training session tailored to hospitality and service industry workers. Scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Basin Street Station, 501 Basin St., this session will help participants recognize and report suspicious activities, understand potential threats, and familiarize themselves with the stages of terrorist planning. Registration is required by Thursday, Jan. 23, at 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached.

To manage traffic and ensure public safety, the city has announced Game Time NOLA, an ongoing awareness outreach plan covering traffic navigation, road closures, public transportation access and rideshare services information. It also provides detailed maps of road closures near key venues, including the Caesars Superdome, Saenger Theatre, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, and New Orleans Marriott Hotel on Canal Street. These closures will begin on Jan. 25 and extend through Feb. 11, with adjustments made to ensure access for New Orleans Pelicans fans attending games at the Smoothie King Center.

In addition, the City of New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) is coordinating resources with local, state, and federal partners under the SEAR 1 designation, which ensures the highest level of federal coordination, personnel, and resources. The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) will operate at full capacity, with additional state and federal officers on hand to address security threats. Newly appointed NOPD Security Consultant, Commissioner Bill Bratton, is assisting with the planning process.

The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS) will also operate at full capacity, with NOEMS providing on-site coverage for the Super Bowl and related events while coordinating with regional healthcare facilities and public safety partners.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) and infrastructure teams are expediting roadway and sidewalk repairs in high-traffic areas. The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has developed adjusted routes to accommodate street closures and event perimeters.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stay informed by visiting the City’s official Super Bowl LIX webpage at ready.nola.gov/superbowl, where updates and resources will be available.