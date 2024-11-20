New Orleans Partners with Wheel the World to Enhance Accessible Tourism

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — New Orleans & Company has announced a new partnership with Wheel the World, a leading platform focused on accessible travel for individuals with disabilities. Wheel the World will conduct accessibility assessments on hotels, restaurants, and attractions in New Orleans to help ensure the city meets the needs of all travelers.

The initiative will begin in December, with outreach aimed at engaging 60 local businesses to participate in the accessibility assessments. The training platform developed by Wheel the World will be available to all New Orleans & Company members. The assessments will cover essential aspects of accessibility, including accessible rooms, entrances, amenities, and staff training, to ensure inclusivity throughout the guest experience.

Álvaro Silberstein, CEO of Wheel the World, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration represents a meaningful step towards accessibility and inclusion. It’s inspiring to see New Orleans’ commitment to creating a welcoming environment for people with disabilities, both travelers and locals alike. We are confident this partnership will set a standard for accessible tourism that other destinations can follow.”

With a proven track record in accessible tourism, Wheel the World is recognized as a trusted resource for the disability community, providing detailed accessibility information on over 250 destinations worldwide. This partnership will provide New Orleans & Company members with certified accessibility assessments and valuable insights to meet global standards, positioning New Orleans as a leader in inclusive travel.

Walt Leger, III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company, emphasized the broader goals of the initiative, saying, “This effort goes beyond making physical spaces more accessible. It’s about fostering a culture of inclusion, ensuring that all travelers feel welcome in New Orleans. The city’s commitment to accessibility will make it a better place to live, work, and visit.”

This collaboration is part of New Orleans & Company’s ongoing efforts to improve accessibility within the city. Additional resources include a dedicated webpage for accessible travel, which provides a wheelchair-friendly guide, resources for the deaf and blind, and video guides for wheelchair-bound travelers. The organization has also introduced the Recite Me web accessibility toolbar on its website, allowing users to adjust text size, translate text, and use other accessibility features. Furthermore, the New Orleans team is working on a French Quarter accessibility survey in collaboration with the Department of Public Works.