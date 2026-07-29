New Orleans ParaCon Returns This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans ParaCon, a three-day convention focused on paranormal investigation, folklore and supernatural traditions, will take place July 31 through Aug. 2 at the Crowne Plaza New Orleans French Quarter. The event will feature presentations, workshops, panel discussions, vendor exhibits and ghost-hunting experiences led by paranormal investigators, authors and other speakers from around the country.

ParaCon organizers said the convention explores paranormal investigation alongside New Orleans’ supernatural traditions, with sessions covering topics including Voodoo, vampire lore, Native American beliefs, psychic phenomena and ghost-hunting techniques.

Featured Speakers

Featured guests include nationally known paranormal investigators and authors alongside local researchers and practitioners.

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Patti Negri is a psychic medium, author and television personality known for appearances on Ghost Adventures and other paranormal television programs. She has written books on witchcraft and spirituality and hosts The Witching Hour podcast.

John Zaffis has investigated reports of paranormal activity for more than 50 years and is the nephew of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. He has appeared on numerous paranormal television programs and lectures at conferences around the country.

Father Sebastiaan is an author and founder of the Endless Night Vampire Ball series. He is known for his work within the modern vampire community and has written books on vampire culture.

Dr. Bill Slevin is a paranormal investigator, educator and author specializing in hauntings and alleged demonic cases. He is affiliated with The Warren Society for Paranormal Research and Education and founded the Paranormal Existence Research Society.

Sam Baltrusis is the author of more than 20 books on haunted locations and paranormal history, particularly in New England. He frequently lectures at paranormal conferences and has appeared on several television programs.

Voodoo Authentica is a French Quarter cultural center specializing in the history and practice of Louisiana Voodoo through educational programs, tours and retail offerings.

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Louisiana Ghost Busters is a Louisiana-based paranormal investigation team that conducts investigations and educational events throughout the state.

Vampire Apothecary is a French Quarter venue inspired by New Orleans vampire lore and operated by author and historian Marita Woywod Crandle.

Father Robert L. Bailey is a retired Roman Catholic priest who lectures on spiritual warfare and deliverance ministry and has appeared on television programs including Paranormal State and Expedition X.

The New Orleans Paranormal Society is a local paranormal investigation organization that conducts investigations, ghost hunts and educational programs and serves as one of the organizers of New Orleans ParaCon.

ParaCon Workshops, Ghost Hunts and Events

Throughout the ParaCon weekend, attendees can explore free workshops and panel discussions, as well as paid classes covering ghost-hunting techniques, psychic development, metaphysics, paranormal research, vampire culture, Native American spirituality and New Orleans Voodoo traditions. Topics include vampires, Louisiana Voodoo and Native American spirituality, and the schedule also features question-and-answer sessions with John Zaffis and members of The Warren Society.

Evening activities include investigations at the Andrew Jackson Hotel, guided cemetery ghost hunts and other off-site paranormal investigations led by featured speakers.

Vendor exhibits featuring paranormal equipment, books, artwork, collectibles and related merchandise will be open throughout the weekend.

Haunted Objects Museum

The Gettysburg Museum of Haunted Objects will bring a traveling exhibition to New Orleans ParaCon featuring artifacts associated with reported paranormal activity. The museum is based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a collection of objects that investigators and owners have associated with alleged hauntings and other unexplained phenomena.

ParaCon tickets, event packages, workshop registrations, evening ghost hunt tickets, and additional information are available here.