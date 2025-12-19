New Orleans Original Daiquiris Names Brand President. Photo provided by New Orleans Original Daiquiris.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Original Daiquiris, a Louisiana frozen-daiquiri chain founded in 1983, has named Paul Nugent as Brand President, placing a lifelong insider and New Orleans native at the helm. The company operates nearly 50 locations across Louisiana.

From Bartender to Brand President

Nugent has been with the brand for 32 years, starting as a bartender in 1993 at the original New Orleans East Crowder Road location while attending college as a business student. What began as a job quickly turned into a career. Over the decades, Nugent has worked in roles from store management to wholesale, franchising, and operations, growing alongside the brand as it expanded across New Orleans and throughout Louisiana.

The appointment places Nugent in a hands-on leadership role with an emphasis on on-site management and a community-first approach to working with teams, franchisees, and guests.

“Since I started with the company, I’ve always approached it as if I were running it myself. Now, having the opportunity to officially direct and guide the brand into the coming years is incredibly exciting,” said Nugent.

Local Focus and Operational Strategy

Under Nugent’s leadership, New Orleans Original Daiquiris, sister brand to Fat Tuesday, is focusing on local reinvestment, team development, and neighborhood presence, including planned upgrades to existing locations in 2026.

“There was no question who should step into it,” said Alex Monahan, CEO of Fat Tuesday and New Orleans Original Daiquiris. “Paul has dedicated decades to this brand, growing from a bartender into a leader, and he truly embodies who we are, where we’ve been, and where we’re going,”

Customer Engagement and Seasonal Offerings

By reintroducing collectible souvenir cups with discounted refills, New Orleans Original Daiquiris introduced a customer-driven incentive aimed at increasing repeat visits.

The return of Cajun Eggnog, one of the brand’s most popular seasonal flavors, continues to draw strong demand from local customers. Now the top seller from Thanksgiving through New Year’s, it is being requested earlier each year. In response, the brand plans to introduce rotating quarterly seasonal flavors, based on customer feedback.

Workforce Tenure and Internal Advancement

With an average corporate employee tenure of 22 years, the team is built on longevity, opportunity and connection. Paul Nugent is just one of many leaders across operations, accounting, construction, and beyond who began their careers behind the bar, gaining firsthand experience before stepping into leadership roles. In many cases, that sense of loyalty extends across generations, with families building careers together within the company.

Looking ahead, Nugent and the team behind New Orleans Original Daiquiris will launch a new loyalty app in early Q1 2026, designed to reward repeat guests with exclusive discounts and offers. Alongside the app, the brand plans to expand happy hour programming and continue to invest in food offerings.