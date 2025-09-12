New Orleans Opens Bids for Blue & Green Corridors

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans has opened contractor bidding for the Blue and Green Corridors Phase 1 project, part of the Gentilly Resilience District initiative. The project, listed under Bid Number 4524, aims to transform wide neutral grounds along key boulevards into stormwater management features, multimodal transportation options, and recreational spaces.

City officials say the effort is not only about flood protection and quality of life, but also about strengthening the local economy by creating greener, safer corridors that attract investment and support neighborhood businesses.

According to the City, the work will include creating canals (blue corridors) and parks with vegetation (green corridors) in the neutral grounds along Robert E. Lee Boulevard between London Drive and Franklin Avenue, as well as along Elysian Fields Avenue between Filmore Avenue and Robert E. Lee Boulevard.

Scope of Work

The project is designed to reduce flood risk while improving mobility for pedestrians, cyclists, and transit users. Officials say the effort will also enhance overall quality of life for residents by converting major boulevards into resilient green infrastructure and public spaces.

Economic Impact and Business Value

Beyond environmental benefits, city leaders and national experts emphasize that projects like the Blue and Green Corridors serve as long-term economic drivers. The National Institute of Building Sciences has found that every dollar invested in resilience and mitigation efforts can yield as much as $13 in avoided future losses, including property damage and business interruption. For businesses in flood-prone areas like Gentilly, that translates directly into lower risks, reduced insurance costs, and greater stability for employers and employees alike.

On a project level, the City has highlighted the Mirabeau Water Garden, also part of the Gentilly Resilience District, as an example of the economic payoff of resilience. Officials expect that site alone to generate more than $200 million in avoided flood losses, reduced business interruption, and health benefits tied to lower urban heat.

New Orleans officials have also pointed to tree canopy as a critical piece of economic and environmental resilience. Current canopy coverage stands at 18.5%, a steep decline from nearly 30% before Hurricane Katrina. The New Orleans Reforestation Plan — developed by the nonprofit Sustaining Our Urban Landscape (SOUL) with design firm Spackman Mossop Michaels — sets a long-term goal of restoring coverage to 50%. By comparison, Charleston, South Carolina, enjoys 63% canopy, underscoring the competitive disadvantage New Orleans faces without renewed investment.

The economic benefits of trees are well-documented. A University of Washington study, “Trees Mean Business: City Trees and the Retail Streetscape,” found that shoppers spend 9% to 12% more in tree-lined districts because they tend to linger longer. Locally, the Lafitte Greenway offers a compelling example: with roughly 500 native trees along its route, the corridor has spurred development and increased retail and recreational activity just blocks from Canal Street.

Other cities have embraced similar approaches. New York City’s MillionTrees initiative, echoed in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Oakland, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Detroit, has shown that tree-lined streets increase foot traffic and support nearby businesses. Studies of “complete streets” efforts further demonstrate that pairing green infrastructure with walkability and multimodal transit boosts retail sales, property values, and private investment.

Placemaking strategies like tree planting and bike and pedestrian improvements aren’t just about beautification — they have a measurable effect on business. According to a study on Minneapolis’s Central Avenue by PeopleForBikes and Portland State University, adding bike lanes led to a 12.64% increase in retail and a 52.44% surge in food sales.

By reducing economic disruptions from storms and flooding, improving air quality, and enhancing the city’s appeal for residents and visitors, the Blue and Green Corridors project is positioned not only as an infrastructure investment, but as a strategy for protecting local commerce, supporting neighborhood business growth, and strengthening New Orleans’ overall competitiveness in the years ahead.

Bid Requirements

Bidders must submit typed or printed proposals on the Louisiana Uniform Public Work Bid Form, including required attachments if applicable. Each submission must bear the original signature of the bidder or an authorized representative, written in blue ink. Proposals may be submitted online through the City’s purchasing portal at nola.gov/purchasing.

Award Information

The City reserves the right to request additional information from bidders and to conduct inquiries to assess responsiveness, responsibility, and the accuracy of the information provided.