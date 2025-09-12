Login
Infrastructure

New Orleans Opens Bids for Blue & Green Corridors

September 12, 2025
New Orleans Opens Bids for Blue & Green Corridors
New Orleans Opens Bids for Blue & Green Corridors. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans has opened contractor bidding for the Blue and Green Corridors Phase 1 project, part of the Gentilly Resilience District initiative. The project, listed under Bid Number 4524, aims to transform wide neutral grounds along key boulevards into stormwater management features, multimodal transportation options, and recreational spaces. City

