New Orleans Native Utilizes Medical Career to Fight Food Insecurity

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Christy L. Valentine, President and CEO of Healthy Blue, is leading initiatives to fight food insecurity throughout Louisiana. A New Orleans native with a distinguished career in medicine and healthcare leadership, Dr. Valentine has held significant leadership positions.

“According to Feeding America, approximately 1 in 6 of Louisiana residents, including 777,140 individuals, live in food-insecure households,” said Valentine. “The impact is especially severe on children and seniors, who are among the most vulnerable to the consequences of hunger. Children struggle to learn and grow without proper nutrition, while seniors face heightened health risks due to a lack of adequate sustenance.”

As the President and CEO of Healthy Blue, Dr. Valentine leads one of the largest managed care companies in Louisiana. Her commitment to public health is further demonstrated by her service as a New Orleans East Hospital Board Commissioner and her past presidency of the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners.

- Sponsors -

“Recognizing the essential role that access to nutritious food plays in overall health and well-being, Healthy Blue Louisiana has launched several targeted initiatives,” said Valentine. “Some of these efforts include a $10,000 contribution to the Baton Rouge Community College Food Pantry, ensuring students have access to essential food resources.”

The organization is also working closely with the Louisiana Community Technical College System Foundation to expand food pantry services, helping to create a more sustainable food support network across the state.

Earlier this year, Healthy Blue Louisiana partnered with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana to organize meal-packing events across the state. Employee volunteers came together to assemble 200,000 meals for families facing food insecurity.

Further strengthening its community outreach, Healthy Blue Louisiana awarded the city of Kenner a $12,000 grant in Feb. to support local food bank initiatives. This funding bolsters existing efforts to provide essential food supplies to residents in need, reinforcing Healthy Blue’s commitment to targeted, community-based interventions that make a tangible difference.

Recognizing the role of healthcare providers in identifying social determinants of health, Healthy Blue Louisiana launched a provider incentive program to address food insecurity in Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, and Webster parishes. This initiative encourages healthcare providers to refer at-risk members to community food resources, ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the support they need.

Valentine earned her medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans in 2000 and completed a residency at Tulane University, specializing in both Pediatrics and Internal Medicine. Further enhancing her expertise, Dr. Valentine obtained an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

- Sponsors -

In her clinical practice, Dr. Valentine specializes in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, providing comprehensive care to families in the New Orleans area. She is the founder of Valentine Medical Center, which offers compassionate and professional healthcare services. Her affiliations include West Jefferson Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, and New Orleans East Hospital.

Throughout her career, Dr. Valentine has been dedicated to connecting individuals and families to quality and equitable healthcare, reflecting her deep commitment to the well-being of her community.