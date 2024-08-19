New Orleans Names Kourtney A. Williams Deputy Press Secretary

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans today announced that Kourtney A. Williams has joined the Administration to serve in the role of Deputy Press Secretary for the Mayor’s Office of Communications.

A New Orleans native, City Hall has been a familiar place to Williams because her father Herbert M. Williams Sr. served the City of New Orleans for more than 30 years and worked as a Chief Engineer.

Ms. Williams, a multimedia broadcast journalist with a diverse background in Communications, has worked as a reporter and anchor in Lafayette and was a reporter in the New Orleans market. As preparations for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans continue through the summer, Williams will focus on helping the city maximize media opportunities. This effort will also extend to other major events, including the Taylor Swift concerts, Bayou Classic, MLK Holiday events, Mardi Gras, and the 20th Anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Williams aims to achieve multi-platform success for these events and more.

“Kourtney will also work on community engagement broadcast projects and support the city’s growing social media outreach coordination,” said Director of Communications Terry Davis in a press release. “Kourtney will help the city achieve positive outcomes regarding diverse special projects on the horizon in the city of New Orleans.”

- Sponsors -

Williams holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications and a master of science in marketing and communication and will earn a salary of $80,000. Her tenure will begin on Monday, Aug.19.