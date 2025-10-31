New Orleans Named UNESCO Creative City for Music

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans has been officially designated a “Creative City” for Music by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), joining only nine other U.S. cities and 407 member cities across 100 countries. The announcement, made Oct. 31 in Bogotá, Colombia, recognizes the city’s deep-rooted and globally influential music culture as a driving force for economic and social progress.

“This designation gives our musicians, music economy and our community prestigious global recognition and opportunities to connect and create impact with other international Creative Cities,” said Walter J. Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network, part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, identifies cities that have deeply integrated creativity into urban development where culture is not an accessory but a catalyst for economic, social, and environmental advancement.

“The UNESCO Creative Cities committee looks for cities that demonstrate a deep, authentic integration of creativity into their urban development—where culture is not an accessory but a driving force for economic, social, and environmental progress,” Leger said. “They prioritize places with a proven commitment to collaboration, inclusivity, and sustainability, showing both a rich creative heritage and a forward-looking vision that benefits the entire community.”

A Global Recognition Years in the Making

New Orleans & Company partnered with the City of New Orleans and an advisory board to prepare and submit the application in March 2025. With its inclusion, New Orleans now becomes one of just ten U.S. members in the international network, and gains new opportunities for collaboration, cultural exchange, and recognition.

“The Creative City of Music designation recognizes cities that have identified music as a strategic factor for their growth and promotes cooperation among them,” said Leger. “It also allows our city and our culture bearers to be part of the UNESCO international network. This designation also gives New Orleans a seat at the table for future UNESCO World Heritage Site designations and global events.”

Aligning Global and Local Visions

The announcement coincided with World Cities Day, an annual observance that highlights efforts to build equitable, prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive cities.

“The day celebrates global efforts to build equitable, prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive cities that provide their communities with better living environments and quality of life,” Leger said. “We share these values at New Orleans & Company — one of our strategic goals is to make New Orleans a great place to live, work and visit.”

Leger said the recognition reflects years of behind-the-scenes work by his team to advocate for the city’s inclusion.

“I am incredibly proud of the work our team has done over the past few years to connect with other Creative Cities and advocate for New Orleans’ inclusion in the network,” he said. “Not only does this UCCN Creative Cities designation fortify our seat at the global table, but it opens avenues for our community to connect with others in the industry in new and exciting ways.”

To view the full press release and details on the designation, visit www.neworleans.com/new-orleans-unesco-creative-city-for-music.