New Orleans Named Inaugural Host of Sail 250

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans & Company and the Port of New Orleans have announced that New Orleans will serve as the inaugural host city for Sail 250, part of America 250, the nationwide commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary, with Sail 250 New Orleans events taking place May 27-June 1.

Other port cities playing a part of the Sail 250 events following New Orleans include Norfolk, Baltimore, New York City and Boston.

Sail 250: A Waterfront Spectacle

New Orleans & Co. says the Sail 250 New Orleans event will transform the city’s iconic Mississippi River waterfront into a magnificent display of tall ships, U.S. naval vessels, and maritime heritage, as the first in a series of events leading up to America’s sestercentennial in 2026. This historic celebration will feature an international fleet of ships docked along the riverfront from the Crescent City Connection Bridge to the Poland Avenue Wharf.

- Sponsors -

“New Orleans, Louisiana, USA – April 23, 2012: The Ecuadoran tall ship BAE Guayas leaves the Mississippi river front after participating in the New Orleans Navy Week. (April 17-23, 2012). The Guayas, a class A tall ship, is a three masted barque, owned and operated by the Ecuadoran Navy. She is used as a training vessel for naval cadets. The Guayas also serves as a goodwill ambassador for Ecuador.”

“New Orleans is deeply honored to kick off Sail 250, an important part of the national America 250 celebration,” said Walt Leger, III, President and CEO of New Orleans & Company. “As one of the world’s great cultural crossroads and home to the Port of New Orleans — a vital gateway connecting global commerce to the American heartland — our city has long stood at the intersection of nations, ideas, and maritime enterprise. There is no more fitting place to begin this momentous national commemoration. We proudly invite visitors from near and far to experience our remarkable culture while celebrating America’s enduring maritime legacy.”

Along with the tall ships’ flotilla, a diverse array of events, festivities and celebrations will be held across the entire region to educate, entertain and engage audiences from across the country and across all communities. The six-day event will showcase an impressive array of vessels, including the USCG Eagle, the only active square-rigged vessel in U.S. government service; as well as modern naval ships from the U.S. and international navies including Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, and Uruguay. Visitors can explore these magnificent vessels through free deck tours available daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Sail 250 represents an extraordinary opportunity for the U.S. Navy, Marines Corps., and Coast Guard to connect with the American people, and our international partners, as we commemorate our nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Rear Adm. Calvin M. Foster, Deputy Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. “The historical significance and advantageous positioning of New Orleans at the southern delta of the Mississippi River and Gulf Coast makes it the perfect launching point for this celebration. All of Louisiana will get a close look at our modern naval capabilities as we honor the enduring relationship between our services and the communities we serve.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Economic and Port Impact

Beth Ann Branch, President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans, highlighted the economic and educational impact of the event: “Hosting Sail 250 underscores the Port of New Orleans’ continuing significance as a gateway for maritime commerce. This celebration honors our deep nautical heritage while showcasing our modern port facilities and capabilities. The economic benefits for our region will be substantial, and it’s also an opportunity to educate visitors about the vital role ports play in our national security and prosperity. We’re thrilled to welcome these magnificent vessels and their crews to our historic waterfront.”

New Orleans & Co. said Fleet Week offers an opportunity for New Orleans to not only celebrate history, but to actively support those who continue to write it. The USO will play a central role during Sail 250 New Orleans, supporting more than 2,000 visiting service members with dedicated programming, entertainment, and daily center operations.

New Orleans, USA – April 23, 2018: Old town street in Louisiana with back of people sailors walking on sidewalk during Navy Week

“New Orleans is a city defined by its hospitality, culture, and deep appreciation for those who serve,” said USMC Colonel (Ret.) Jason Burkett, Executive Director of the USO of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida. “Through concerts, comedy nights, and pier-side welcome events, the USO is proud to extend the warmth of the Crescent City to every service member arriving for Sail 250.” Established on the eve of World War II, the USO remains a living extension of the maritime legacy being celebrated, bridging past and present through direct service to today’s military community.

- Sponsors -

Mark Romig, member of the Sail 250 New Orleans Host Committee, emphasized the event’s significance: “Sail 250 New Orleans represents a tremendous opportunity to showcase our city and state’s maritime importance and cultural vibrancy on a national stage. This celebration not only honors our country’s approaching 250th anniversary but also highlights our city’s crucial role in American history and commerce. We’ve planned an unforgettable experience that will delight locals, visitors, veterans, and servicemembers alike.”

Citywide Events and Cultural Programming

Beyond ship tours, Sail 250 New Orleans will feature celebrations throughout the French Quarter and Warehouse District with special events including the Parade of Sail as ships arrive on Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28; fireworks along the riverfront on Saturday, May 30; a Seafood Cookoff at Delacroix/Spanish Plaza with live entertainment, educational exhibits, and local food vendors on Sunday, May 31; and a Blessing of the Fleet on Monday, June 1 as the ships depart.

Visitors can also enjoy maritime-themed activities at local attractions including the National WWII Museum, The Historic New Orleans Collection, City Park, and Audubon Nature Institute, all offering programming during the event.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tour these magnificent vessels for free and participate in the various celebrations throughout the city,” added Leger. “This milestone event perfectly embodies New Orleans’ spirit of celebration while honoring our significant maritime heritage.”

For complete information about Sail 250 New Orleans, including ship locations, tour schedules, and special events, visit www.sail250neworleans.com or www.neworleans.com.