New Orleans Modern Dentistry Opens on Tulane Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The Feil Organization, a national real estate investment firm, has announced the opening of New Orleans Modern Dentistry at 2537 Tulane Avenue.

“Welcoming New Orleans Modern Dentistry to Tulane Avenue reflects our continued commitment to bringing valuable services and amenities to the neighborhood,” said Colette Wharton, Regional Director and Asset Manager at The Feil Organization. “Following the opening of Trader Joe’s, we are proud to have fulfilled our vision of creating a destination that serves the community and contributes to the continued transformation of the corridor.”

“We are so excited to officially be a part of the Mid City neighborhood! The New Orleans Modern Dentistry team is going to provide excellent general dentistry as well as specialty dentistry such as endodontics, oral surgery, and periodontics. We’re looking forward to bringing modern dental care to Tulane Avenue,” said Allison Hill, Operations Manager at New Orleans Modern Dentistry.

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New Orleans Modern Dentistry is one of 10 new dental practices opened in September by PDS Health, a national health care support organization that supports more than 1,100 practices in 24 states.

Building Tulane Avenue

Feil acquired the site and assembled multiple parcels at 2501–2537 Tulane Avenue in 2016 with the goal of helping transform Tulane Avenue into a vibrant, connected corridor within the New Orleans community. In September 2025, Feil announced that New Orleans Modern Dentistry had signed a 10-year lease for 3,000 square feet at the property. That same year, Feil celebrated the grand opening of Trader Joe’s at 2501 Tulane Avenue, marking the popular grocer’s first New Orleans location.

In Metairie and New Orleans, Feil’s portfolio spans 7 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and multifamily space across 30 properties. Other significant properties include Lakeside Shopping Center, Carrollton Central Plaza, Elmwood Distribution Center, Lakeway, Causeway Plaza, Galleria and Oakwood Corporate Center.