New Orleans Michelin Key Hotels Grow to 9

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans has expanded its presence in the Michelin Guide’s hotel rankings, with nine hotels earning Michelin Keys in the 2026 selection, up from six previously recognized properties.

The three hotels newly awarded Keys in 2026 are Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans and The Windsor Court. They join six previously recognized New Orleans properties: Columns, Hotel Henrietta, Hotel Peter and Paul, Hotel Saint Vincent, Maison Metier and The Celestine.

All nine received One Michelin Key, a designation Michelin describes as a “very special stay.” The recognition is based on anonymous evaluations that consider factors including architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, character, value and a hotel’s contribution to the experience of its destination.

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Michelin introduced its Key distinction in 2024 as the hotel counterpart to its restaurant stars. The Michelin Guide’s global hotel selection now includes more than 9,400 properties, with 2,832 receiving Keys in 2026. Of those, 2,020 received One Key, 657 received Two Keys and 155 received Three Keys. Michelin added 470 Key hotels worldwide this year, including 65 new Keys in the United States.

“This second global selection of the MICHELIN Keys reflects the extraordinary momentum driving the hospitality sector once again this year,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guide.

Three Downtown Hotels Join Michelin Selection

The three newly recognized properties represent some of New Orleans’ best-known luxury hotels, ranging from a riverfront property in the former World Trade Center to longtime hotels near the French Quarter.

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The Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, which opened in 2021 at 2 Canal St., occupies the redeveloped former World Trade Center overlooking the Mississippi River. Michelin highlighted the hotel’s riverfront views, floor-to-ceiling windows, resort-style pool, Louisiana cuisine and Vue Orleans observation deck, which offers 360-degree views of the city.

The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, at 921 Canal St., opened in 2000 in the historic Maison Blanche building, a 1908 Beaux Arts former department store. Michelin highlighted guest rooms designed with residential touches inspired by Garden District mansions, the hotel’s spa and the Davenport Lounge, where jazz musician Jeremy Davenport performs.

The Windsor Court, at 300 Gravier St., has operated since 1984 and is known for its British-inspired character and art collection. Michelin highlighted the hotel’s European-style rooms, Italian marble bathrooms, collection of predominantly British art and longstanding afternoon tea service.

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New Orleans accounts for all nine Louisiana hotels awarded Michelin Keys in 2026, with no hotels elsewhere in the state receiving the distinction.